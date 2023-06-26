From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani; Are B-Town divas turning tracksuits into airport staple?

Tracksuits have long been associated with athletes and fitness enthusiasts. However, in recent years, fashion has evolved, blurring the line between sportswear and everyday attire. Bollywood divas have played a significant role in popularizing this trend, particularly in airport fashion. Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani, known for their impeccable sense of style, have embraced tracksuits, turning them into a chic and comfortable choice for jet-setting.

Bollywood takes airport looks seriously – From effortlessly stylish ensembles to glamorous outfits, these looks never fail to catch our attention. Recently, a trend has emerged in Bollywood, where tracksuits have become a go-to choice while heading out on a plane, making it an airport ]staple. A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani have recently been spotted rocking tracksuits with style and flair, transforming this athletic wear into a fashion statement. So, let’s look into this trend and explore how these leading ladies are redefining comfort and style at the airport.

Deepika Padukone’s airport evening in a brown tracksuit

Deepika Padukone, with her sophisticated fashion choices, has often set the bar high. The stunning actress has been spotted multiple times at the airport donning trendy tracksuits. She effortlessly combines comfort and style by pairing her tracksuits with statement accessories, such as oversized sunglasses and designer handbags. Deepika’s ability to elevate the tracksuit trend showcases her fashion prowess and proves that comfort need not be compromised for style.

Recently, Deepika was following the same trend as she was spotted wearing the Adicolor 70’s Jumpsuit in brown color from Adidas, worth Rs. 6,500. She paired this outfit with white sneakers, dark oversized sunglasses, and of course, a Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas OnTheGo GM tote bag worth Rs. 2,62,435, approximately. She tied her hair in a low ponytail while flaunting her natural, no-makeup look. Doesn’t she look simply fabulous?

Kiara Advani simply aced the tracksuit trend in white

Another Bollywood diva who has been sporting tracksuits with grace is Kiara Advani. Known for her youthful charm and versatility, Kiara manages to exude elegance even in casual attire. Her airport looks often feature tracksuits in neutral and light shades, paired with sneakers and minimalist accessories. By keeping her overall ensemble simple, Kiara allows the tracksuit to take center stage, proving that athleisure can be stylish and refined.

In a similar look recently, Kiara Arvani was seen wearing a white airport look with a white Thom Krom elasticated waistband jumpsuit worth Rs. 16,075, approximately. She completed her look with white shoes and a fabulous baby pink Chanel tote bag which matched her pink manicure perfectly. She also dared to flaunt her natural beauty in a no-makeup look, while she posed with her fans, with a smile. Doesn’t she look simply elegant?

Advertisement

These Bollywood divas are undeniably turning tracksuits and jumpsuits into airport essentials. Their ability to blend comfort and style has inspired fashion enthusiasts around the world. By experimenting with colors, prints, accessories, and tailoring, these leading ladies have proven that tracksuits can be effortlessly chic and fashionable, perfect for jet-setting in comfort and style. So, would you be jumping on this trend train anytime soon? Comment below to share your views with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 times Janhvi Kapoor rendered us speechless with her unique gown collection