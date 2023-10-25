From Deepika Padukone to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: HOTTEST celeb-approved wedding season trend

Few clothes are as timeless and iconic in the ever-changing world of fashion as the traditional Indian saree. This exquisite and adaptable drape has a centuries-long heritage. Sarees were traditionally worn by ladies without the addition of blouses. However, as time passed, fashion dictated that blouses be included as part of the saree attire. This marriage of history and modernity has resulted in a plethora of styles and designs, making the saree a flexible canvas for self-expression. Today, the saree continues to attract fashion fans all over the world, highlighting the beauty and richness of Indian culture while embracing the modern spirit.

It's difficult to overlook Bollywood divas wearing modernized sarees with elegance and flair these days. They not only changed the way we wear this ancient clothing, but they also brought us to a whole new level of fashion. We now have the low drape design, which gives a young beauty to the saree, thanks to the Gen-Z divas. Once again, Bollywood has astounded us by introducing a novel touch to the traditional saree style: the cape. This intriguing fabric elevates the saree, boosting its beauty and giving it a contemporary edge. So, if you want to make a statement at any time, why not don a cape?

While it involves the forefront of Bollywood style, you cannot help but be mesmerized by the variety of incredible capes worn by the divas, from elaborate floor-length capes embellished with gorgeous embroidery and shining decorative elements to fashionable and minimal cape jackets that quickly raise any saree style, these fashionable modifications have grown into a staple style clause for the leading ladies of Bollywood, adding drama, class, and a touch of glitz to their ensemble. Let's see which Bollywood divas wore capes with their sarees.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pink saree with matching cape

The Kushi actress' wardrobe choices never cease to amaze us, and this time she outdid herself in a stunning fusion saree suit. Samantha finished the look by wearing the saree with a comparable bustier, which took the combo to the next level. The sweetheart hem on this spaghetti-strapped bustier adds a touch of charm and elegance. She accessorized her saree with a captivating cape, giving her look an unexpected twist and bringing it to a whole new level of elegance and refinement. This lovely saree is from the house of Ekaya Banaras, which is known for its excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s neon green saree with matching cape

The neon green saree is a vivid color that immediately draws your attention. It's draped gently over Sobhita Dhulipala's toned body, emphasizing her natural proportions. The cape over the saree, on the other hand, adds a sense of regality. The saree masterfully blends tradition and modernity, exuding a modern atmosphere. The Made in Heaven actress added an unexpected touch to her look by layering a cape over a standard blouse. The floor-length cloak, which drapes beautifully down her back, gives an ethereal touch to the entire ensemble. The spaghetti strap blouse stands out brilliantly from the vibrant saree. With its flowing design, the cape adds an eye-catching touch and makes an everlasting fashion statement.

Deepika Padukone’s pearl accessory as a cape

Deepika Padukone dazzled everyone with her stunning appearance in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree. The gorgeously patterned off-white chiffon costume emphasized the designers' craftsmanship with pleated and enormous ruffles that added drama. The saree's feature was the trail running neatly from the pallu. An embroidered bustier blouse embellished with pearls and crystals completed the look, exuding elegance and wealth. A stunning high-neck pearl cape completed the look with a regal touch. Deepika Padukone's impeccable style and impeccable choice of outfit highlighted once again why she is a true fashion queen by adding this unique cape.

Malaika Arora’s white saree with embellished cape

Let's not forget Malaika Arora's gorgeous white saree ensemble, which had everyone drooling! She wore a V-neck blouse that matched the saree's beauty, with the pallu delicately tucked at her shoulder in a pleated way. But it was the stunning cape she wore with her saree that stole the stage. This intriguing addition was made of delicate net fabric and featured a thick mandarin collar that lent a sense of regality to her attire. As if that wasn't enough, the cape was embellished with stunning pearl decorations, lending a touch of glamor and refinement to the whole design.

