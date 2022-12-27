From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 10 Bollywood celebs who wore outfits that we can afford too

It is no secret that Bollywood celebrities live luxurious lives. From swanky cars to opulent homes and outfits from international fashion houses, our favourite stars enjoy lives that the average person can only dream of living! While we all look up to celebrities for fashion cues, owning outfits that they own seems unreal as most of the times, these outfits are exorbitantly priced. So it is quite refreshing to see celebs don affordable and budget-friendly outfits every now and then. From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, we have spotted many celebrities wearing our favourite, affordable brands over the years. Here’s looking at 10 times celebs rocked affordable outfits and made them look chic! Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a neon green co-ord set at the Global Citizen Mumbai festival, and she posted a few pictures as well as a video, giving fans a good look at her chic outfit. Janhvi is seen wearing the Athlea Hot Separates from the brand Appapop, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to know that the co-ord set is worth just Rs 3,999! The set features a ribbed knit high-waist bodycon skirt with a matching neon crop top. Despite being minimal, the outfit is chic and is sure to make heads turn! Kiara Advani

Loved Kiara Advani’s comfy yet chic look? You’ll be surprised that it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg! The co-ord set consists of a sleeveless crop top with a wrap-style high neckline, paired with flared pants. Both the top and pants have a swirl-like pattern on them. The green jacquard crop top and pants are both from the popular fashion label Zara, and while the top is worth Rs 1590, the pants come with a price tag of Rs 1990, making the total cost of the co-ord set Rs 3580! Alia Bhatt

For Christmas this year, Alia Bhatt opted for a chic red-and-white mini dress from Summer Somewhere, and it is worth Rs 6,990! The Navarra Wrap Dress has a V-neck, and the kimono sleeves add to its chic look. The dress also comes with a cute belt with tasseled details, and we’re especially loving the floral print. It is a fun, feminine pick that is a great option if you’re looking for vacation outfits! Anushka Sharma

For Christmas, Anushka Sharma kept her look casual, and was seen looking chic in a maroon coloured knit top, an oversized white shirt, and baggy denim jeans. The actress’ sleeveless maroon top is from the brand Summer Somewhere, and costs Rs 1590. It is a slim-fit, slightly cropped top with exposed stitch details that make for an interesting addition! Katrina Kaif

Trust Katrina Kaif to make loungewear look chic. The actress was seen in a pair of lilac and white tie and dye cropped t-shirt paired with matching joggers with a relaxed silhouette. The set is from Zara, and while the top has a price tag of Rs 1,190, the joggers are worth Rs 2490! Neha Dhupia

The cute floral printed dress that Neha Dhupia has worn in this video from her Maldives vacation is from H&M. The easy-breezy silhouette, the soft pastel colours as well as the print of the dress, make it an ideal outfit for a vacay! The best part? It costs just Rs 1499! Kareena Kapoor Khan

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in this chic striped shirt dress from Zara that is worth Rs 4490! While the dress had an unconventional silhouette, Kareena pulled off the look effortlessly. The V-neck dress with long sleeves had a button-up front, and gathered detailing on one side. It is a great look whether you’re headed for a business meeting or for a day out with friends. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s love for summer dresses is evident from her Instagram feed! She once wore this cutesy blue dress with yellow lemon print over it, and looked tres-chic. The dress is from Forever 21, and it cost just Rs 1,366! This was four years ago, and while the same dress isn’t available anymore, the brand does have similar fun and flirty dresses that you can pick from. Yami Gautam

Many celebrities such as Yami Gautam, Soha Ali Khan, and others have been seen rocking this JOMO t-shirt from Vero Moda. Well, this slogan print t-shirt is quite affordable, and costs Rs 799! Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi looks incredibly cool in this grey H&M X Kangol t-shirt that is worth Rs 1299! The actress paired the casual tee with denim shorts, and accessorized with a pair of black boots. We’re absolutely loving her minimal chic look.

ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others who gave in to dramatic style energy