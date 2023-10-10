From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday; 4 celebrity-approved maang tikka’s for Navratri 2023

Prepare for Navratri 2023, which is just around the corner! It's time to step up your fashion game and sport some amazing ensembles. But, let's be honest, accessorizing can be difficult at times. That is why we are here to provide you with the greatest maang tikka trend. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, these Bollywood ladies approved of these stunning maang tikkas.

We have you covered whether you choose the beautiful appeal of Kundan maang tikkas or the timeless elegance of pearl maang tikkas. So, let's dig into the realm of maang tikkas to find the right item to take your Navratri celebrations to the next level.

Janhvi Kapoor’s hexagonal kundan maang tikka

When it comes to sporting a maang tikka, the Bawaal actress is certainly an inspiration. She recently wore a gorgeous golden lehenga outfit and elevated the look by accessorizing with a hexagonal maang tikka. The kundan-studded maang tikka completed the look with an ethereal touch. Janhvi always manages to strike the ideal balance between classic and contemporary trends, and this outfit is no exception. She continues to establish fashion trends and leave us in awe of her style choices, thanks to her exceptional fashion sense. So, take a hint from Janhvi and add a glamorous touch to your clothing with a lovely maang tikka.

Sara Ali Khan’s round maang tikka with dangling pearls

Moving on to the next fashionista, the Kedarnath actress steals the show in a gorgeous crimson lehenga. She picked a round-shaped maang tikka that resembled a chandbali to give a sense of elegance. The exquisite hanging pearls made this maang tikka very distinctive, making it a one-of-a-million item. Choose not to wear earrings or a neckpiece, allowing the maang tikka to take center stage. This ensemble exemplifies how a single item, like as a maang tikka, can easily steal the show and make a bold aesthetic statement.

Tara Sutaria’s teardrop-shaped maang tikka

Let's speak about Tara Sutaria and her incredible fashion sense! She recently wore a stunning pink lehenga and accessorized it to perfection with a lovely green maang tikka. The contrasting pink and green color scheme is stunning. Take a hint from Tara and consider wearing a green teardrop maang tikka with your pink dress this Navratri. This unusual color combination will make you stand out from the crowd and turn heads everywhere you go. So, embrace the beauty of pink and green and make your own fashion statement!

Ananya Panday’s oxidized maang tikka

Last but not least, let's discuss Ananya Panday and her excellent sense of style! She'll teach you how to wear the oxidized maang tikka like a genuine fashionista. Ananya recently wore a gorgeous green lehenga, which she accessorized with a round-shaped oxidized maang tikka. This item gives a touch of antique charm and distinguishes her from the throng. So, take a hint from Ananya and go for an oxidized maang tikka, if you want to make a statement and add a bit of individuality to your fashion accessories. And, you'll definitely turn heads, and create an individual fashion statement!

Advertisement

Which maang tikka did you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput steps out in blue co-ord set but her casual outing is not so casual; Find out why