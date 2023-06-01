From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities are bringing back caps

In an exciting twist of events, caps have made a dazzling comeback all because of Bollywood celebrities. This fabulous accessory is now an absolute must-have for sunny strolls and fashion-forward outings. Not only do they effortlessly complement celebs' looks, but they also shield their skin and eyes from scorching sun rays – talk about multitasking! And let's not forget their enchanting power on those "oh-no" hair days, transforming unruly locks into a fierce fashion statement.

It's no wonder that Bollywood is head over heels for caps! By flaunting these stylish headpieces with unmatched flair, celebs continue to inspire us, fueling our love affair with this sizzling fashion trend of the season. Ready to cap-ture the star-studded style? Let’s take a peek at these Bollywood celebrities for some inspiration.

7 B-Town celebrities who were spotted wearing stylish caps

Anushka Sharma effortlessly slayed the airport scene with a dash of aesthetic & elegance. She spiced up her outfit with a black-and-white combo. Amping up the style quotient, she threw on an Off-White cap and strutted with an LV sling bag. The look was perfectly jazzed up with simple gold accessories, while her white shoes and dark shades added that extra touch of fun and confidence. The audience couldn't help but go gaga over the vibe of the look.

Hold on tight, because the glam starts here! Malaika strutted her way to yoga classes in style, rocking white slip-ons from Reebok, a cozy white t-shirt, and gym shorts. Adding a touch of chic, she sported a black baseball cap from the exclusive Golden Goose Kids Star-Patch collection, because why settle for ordinary when you can shine like a star? And get this, her cap comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs. 11,332 approximately. It's safe to say that our glamorous yogi knows how to make a statement, even during her fitness routine.

The paparazzi had a field day capturing Hrithik Roshan's latest Airport look. Sporting a brown printed shirt layered over a crisp white tee, he set the bar high for casual summer fashion. But hold on, there's more to envy. Pairing it with jeans, an HRX cap, and fresh white kicks, this look deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe goals. The actor has a knack for rocking his own brand's apparel and accessories for the last 10 years of its launch.

Kareena Kapoor rocked a black hoodie and a neat white cap on her way to the F1 Grand Prix, showcasing her signature style. Thanks to the cap, her airport look required minimal effort yet looked effortlessly chic. Sponsored from head to toe by Puma India, she proved that comfort can still be fashionable. With a flight lasting over 10 hours ahead, that stylish cap surely must have added an extra dose of comfort and flair to her journey. But here's the juiciest tidbit: her entire look was sponsored by none other than Puma India, highlighting their collaboration for the event.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor's monochromatic masterpiece has us totally weak in the knees. He slays in a dull navy shirt and straight-fit pants featuring a fierce panther motif, proving he's got some taste. And oh, he's not stopping there! The superstar adds a dose of contrast with a trendy cap and kicks that are fresher than fresh, all in crisp white. The final touches of a sleek watch and stylish Polaroid sunglasses complete the picture, leaving us utterly captivated by his irresistible charisma. We can't get enough of Ranbir's fashion-forward statement – it's pure magic.

Arjun Kapoor rocked a killer all-black ensemble, flaunting a breezy hooded sweatshirt and coordinating trousers. Adding his unique flair, the actor donned his iconic tinted shades, a sleek black cap, and fresh white kicks. His effortlessly carefree style was an absolute triumph, creating a buzzworthy aura that left everyone craving more. Arjun's fashion game was on fire, proving he is the ultimate trendsetter in town.

Varun Dhawan effortlessly slayed this casual look. He strutted out in a graphic white t-shirt, serving major style with blue joggers and a matching jacket. But let me spill the tea. It was his trendy white cap that stole the spotlight, giving his ensemble that extra panache. To complete the look, he rocked white and blue sneakers, serving comfort and fierce style. The varun look shows us how to slay for a night out with our squad.

Advertisement

Are you as inspired as we are? Would you like to go cap shopping right away? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's show Woh To Hai Albelaa to go off air THIS month; Report