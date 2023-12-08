From Kareena Kapoor to Kriti Sanon; 7 celeb-approved budget-friendly party ready dresses

Hello there, fashionistas! Can you believe we've already reached the end of the year? How quickly time passes! I'm sure you're all looking for some amazing party dresses to conclude the year on a high note. So, guess what? We've got your back! We've observed that several of our favorite celebs, like Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Disha Patani, have been seen wearing low-cost clothing on numerous occasions. And who doesn't appreciate a good deal? So, in this listicle, we'll drop the beans and show you fashion aficionados some extremely gorgeous and inexpensive party-ready looks that will make you the center of attention at any gathering. Prepare to turn heads and kill all night!

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was spotted sporting a Rs. 6,600 black midi dress designed by Ritu Kumar. The midi dress oozes absolute elegance, with a daring plunging V-neck that adds a touch of appeal, puffed shoulders adding drama, and full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs for a classy finish. The dress's focal point is the cleverly placed cut-outs at the waist, which accentuate the brilliant Jab We Met actress' toned chest and back. The midi-length hem, along with a flowing skirt and a gathered design on the front, produces an elegant mix of party-ready and sensuous.

Mrunal Thakur

Want to go strapless while dancing the night away? Mrunal Thakur attended an event in a gorgeous brown gown by Deme By Gabriella, which cost Rs. 19,500. The stunning floor-length gown was constructed of malai lycra and had off-the-shoulder embellishments, full sleeves, and a pleated drape over the breast. Furthermore, the gown fit perfectly at the waist and caressed Hello Nandan's curves in all the right places. A pleasing shape resulted, which not only gathered at the center below the waist but also brought a much-needed touch of party-readiness to her entire look.

Kriti Sanon

For a night out, you might wear something similar to what Kriti Sanon wore. The Adipurush actress was previously sighted and photographed wearing a stunning white mini-dress with an autumn-inspired flower motif. The lovely thigh-length outfit was sleeveless with an asymmetrical neckline and had one shoulder off with an unusual tie-up feature at the back. The Dilwale actress's inexpensive 100% cotton dress from Summer Somewhere cost Rs. 5,990 and featured adjustable straps and a narrow cut shape. With this dress, she demonstrates that vivid flowers can be worn at night as well.

Suhana Khan

Here's another choice for joyous party nights from The Archies actress. Suhana chose a beautiful and fashionable pink ribbed tank top midi dress made of exceptionally soft and stretchy cotton fabric that visibly molded itself to the stunning diva's well-toned body's contours and natural form. The sleeveless Marcia dress, which retails for Rs. 11,500, features the brand's distinctive Marcia metal bijou on the left arm strap.

Mouni Roy

The Gold actress looked stunning in a lime-yellow midi dress with a corset-like bustier that struck the ideal mix between support and comfort. It appeared to be a fantastic day-to-night garment, made from soft, breathable materials. Furthermore, its eye-catching color drew attention. The dress had a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, which added to the attraction of the Romeo Akbar Waiter actress' attire. Surprisingly, this eye-catching garment from Sleek Suits is reasonably priced at Rs. 2,999. Don’t you think it’s the most comfortable and affordable option?

Disha Patani

The Baaghi 2 actress wore a blue patterned Oh Polly's 'Feelin' Wavy' dress, which cost around Rs. 3,535. The dress has a figure-hugging design, a plunging neckline, asymmetrical sleeves, and waist cut-out detailing. These accents emphasized the actress's contours while still oozing refinement. This gown caught the spirit of current fashion trends while also highlighting Patani's intrinsic style quotient. But what made this design statement even more alluring was its low cost. The fitting blue mini-dress demonstrated that stylish and party-ready attire does not have to be expensive.

Mira Rajput

The dress featured a lovely V-neckline, which provided a touch of refinement to her overall look. The outfit's sleeveless form and fitted ruched embellishments at the waistline showcased Mira's curves in all the right places. But it was the dress's distinctive two-tiered design that made it stand out. The second tier, when combined with gathers, provided a voluminous and flounced hem that added a playful and feminine touch to the ensemble. This is the most comfortable and stylish party attire on the list, and it costs Rs. 2,490.

Which look do you like the most and will be buying for your next party night? Let us know in the comments section below.

