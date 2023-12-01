From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 fashion trends from last month you can't miss

Hello there, fashionistas! Can you believe it's December already? As we say goodbye to November, let us take a minute to enjoy the beautiful fashion moments bestowed upon us by our favorite Bollywood divas.

These femme fatales have definitely set the style standard high, from the gorgeous Katrina Kaif to the ever-elegant Deepika Padukone. They've given us serious fashion inspo for the upcoming month with their stylish and party-ready ensembles. So, get ready to turn heads at all those Christmas parties as we present the previous month's fashion slays. You won't want to miss out on the newest trends that these glam queens have been sporting.

The winter wear airport looks

Deepika Padukone masterfully incorporated the oversized jacket trend by layering a white high-neck shirt tucked into classic black wide-leg denim trousers. Over this, she wore a timeless woolen Louis Vuitton varsity jacket made of tricolor bouclé tweed with red, white and blue canvas embellishments featuring the signature LV logo. The sophisticated varsity jacket and ankle-length pants combination demonstrated Deepika's knack for blending stylish comfort with high-fashion pieces.

Hitting the airport in style, The Dilwale actress was also spotted striking heads with her subtle elegance in a stylish winter ensemble. This outfit featured a brilliant green oversized knit cardigan with a high collar, full sleeves, and side slits for ease of wear. Deepika paired the sophisticated ribbed jumper with light blue washed-off denim trousers for a casual yet trendy look.

Mira Rajput confidently embraced the start of winter fashion season at the airport. She nailed a color-blocked look by wearing a ribbed black and blue sweater, uniquely draped with eye-catching pin embellishments on the front. The textured jumper was paired perfectly with slim-fitting black ripped pants - an effortlessly stylish combination.

The bright-colored ensembles

At a Bollywood event last month, the stunning Phone Bhoot actress made a vibrant statement in a neon-yellow satin-crepe gown. The plunging V-neckline lent subtle sensuality while structured padded shoulders framed the look with a professional polish. Lovely front ties cascaded to a floor-pooling hem, adding beautiful ruched details.

We discovered another fashion-vibrant ensemble trend that will have you head over heels in love. Here’s the Jaane Jaan actress who looked stunning in a hot pink three-piece costume. She donned a collared shirt with a fitted skirt and a stylish full-sleeved jacket. This costume will make you feel like a true fashion icon, so go on and try this bright outfit next month!

The Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway actress has always gone above and beyond with her sense of style. The stunning actress was recently spotted in a seductive lime green mini-dress with a distinctive ruched and draped pattern. The dress also includes cap sleeves that go to the upper thigh.

The velvet craze

Katrina Kaif donned a stunning black gown that was the essence of elegance earlier during the month. The tube dress was knee-length, composed of thick velvet fabric, and had a simple yet exquisite design, with no ornamentation taking center stage. The strapless fit accentuated the Phone Booth actress's amazing body, while the silk neckline added an unexpected touch to the dress.

The Govinda Mera Naam fame actress slayed in a velvet attire that was a gorgeous mustard yellow lehenga ensemble! This garment was composed of the most magnificent velvet fabric and exuded absolute beauty. The lehenga's top had a deep square neckline, giving the traditional outfit a contemporary touch. The entire ensemble was gorgeous, especially when combined with a matching mustard yellow lehenga.

The boss babe girls

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress looked stunning in a bright pink power suit layered over a traditional white lace-laden tank top. This sophisticated ensemble included a well-fitted and well-crafted pink full-sleeved jacket with neat lapels. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress paired her pink blazer with matching floor-length and straight-fit slacks with traditional and deep pockets, adding to the suit's overall comfort.

Bhatt, the epitome of boss babe style, shined in a black blazer combination that exuded excellent evening vibes last month. The black jacket with a classy notched lapel collar and long sleeves boosted her look. Alia Bhatt effortlessly paired it with full-length black straight pants, creating a sleek and tapered silhouette. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress wore her jacket open, allowing it to dance with her.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’ gorgeous wardrobe choices have continually charmed fashionistas, and her past month's appearance is no exception. Her powder-pink co-ord set oozed a sleek boss-babe vibe, highlighting the enduring appeal of cotton candy hues. The outfit, which included a fitted fake leather scoop bralette and a thigh-high slit faux leather sarong wrap skirt, added a novel spin to seasonal dressing.

The corset tops fashion

Shehnaaz Gill's outstanding fashion choices captured everyone's attention last month. She wore a stunning black corset top made of silk fabric, which added a sense of luxury to her image. The dress allowed Shehnaaz to shine like a star on those celebration evenings. She finished the look by wearing the corset with black-fitting trousers, resulting in a sleek and stylish look that was difficult to overlook.

Ananya Panday sported a beautiful cream top with a one-of-a-kind corset top. The eye-catching dress had a deconstructed asymmetry that was enhanced with black lace trim and drawstring detailing, adding a sophisticated contrast and delicate flare. The prairie-inspired pattern included a somewhat frayed collar and hem accented by cream thread embroidery along the seams. The Gehraiyaan actress wore this gorgeous corset top with matching colored pants.

