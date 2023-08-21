From Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor; 7 B-Town divas who look hot in black cut-out dresses

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, fashion trends come and go like shooting stars across the sky. However, some styles have an enduring appeal that makes them return to the limelight with an even greater impact. The fusion of elegance and boldness, embodied in the form of black cut-out dresses, has once again captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike. From the likes of Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor and more, these stunning divas have donned these sultry ensembles with confidence and panache, setting the world ablaze.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s delve into the scorching trend of black cut-out dresses, exploring how these Bollywood beauties have rocked them and the designers behind their glamorous looks.

7 B-Town actresses who looked magical in black cut-out dresses

Kiara Advani:

Leading the charge in the revival of the black cut-out dress trend is the stunning Kiara Advani. Recently spotted donning a mesmerizing black halter-neck gown, Kiara effortlessly combined the elements of elegance and allure. The gown featured a strategically placed cut-out design at the waist, revealing just a hint of skin and adding a dash of sensuality to the ensemble. Complementing the gown, Kiara adorned herself with gold strappy sandals that added a touch of sophistication. This look, created by The Attico, showcased Kiara’s innate ability to embrace a trend while making it her own.

Ananya Panday:

Panday, the young sensation of Bollywood, took the trend to new heights with her recent appearance in a black halter-neck midi dress. The dress exquisitely combined a criss-cross design with a captivating cut-out at the waist, igniting a sense of playfulness and allure. The thigh-high slit added a dramatic touch, while black pumps grounded the ensemble with a touch of elegance. The dress, designed by Room 24, exemplified Ananya’s ability to blend youthful energy with chic sophistication.

Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon's fashion-forward sense is purely magical. Her recent floor-length gown by Aadnevik featured shoulder straps, a deep v-neck, and captivating cut-outs at the waist and back is a truly timeless example of a black and bold cut-out dress. The daring thigh-high slit completed the ensemble, while black pumps added a finishing touch.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha, a diva known for her unique style statements, ventured into the world of black cut-out dresses with a touch of her individuality. Shraddha Kapoor’s velvet black and silver gown, also by Aadnevik, brought together contrasting textures and a captivating design. With one full sleeve and one side sleeveless, the gown emanated a sense of asymmetrical allure. A thigh-high slit added drama, while silver glittery heels provided a glamorous finishing touch.

Sharvari Wagh:

Wagh's appearance in a floor-length gown by Suryasarkar was nothing short of captivating. The gown boasted a graceful train that added a touch of drama. However, it was the strategic cut-out design that truly stole the show. Sharvari’s gown featured cut-outs at the chest, waist, and back, creating a sensuous and eye-catching effect. These strategically placed cut-outs not only highlighted her curves but also added an element of allure and mystique to the ensemble. The black pumps she chose to complete the look provided a perfect balance to the dramatic gown, allowing it to take center stage.

Shanaya Kapoor:

Kapoor's floor-length velvet gown, masterfully created by Giovanni D., showcased a daring take on the black cut-out dress trend. The gown featured captivating cut-outs at the waist and side, revealing just the right amount of skin to create an intriguing visual contrast against the sumptuous velvet fabric. The thigh-high slit added an extra dose of drama, elongating Khushi’s silhouette and lending an element of flirtatiousness to the ensemble. This outfit is a prime example of how the black cut-out dress trend can embrace both elegance and sexiness in a single look.

Sara Ali Khan:

Khan's black and white floor-length gown by Davie Koma’s label was a true work of art. The gown showcased a striking contrast between black and white, creating a visual masterpiece that played with both light and dark elements. The cut-out design at the waist, embellished with sheer materials, added an ethereal touch to the ensemble. The plunging neckline further enhanced the glamour quotient, while the thigh-high slit contributed to the gown’s overall sensual appeal. Sara’s choice of black strappy heels perfectly complemented the ensemble, creating a harmonious balance between the daring cut-outs and the elegant design.

As black cut-out dresses make a resounding comeback, Bollywood’s leading ladies are embracing this trend with fervor. The fusion of classic black with bold cut-outs has given rise to a collection of ensembles that epitomize elegance, allure, and glamour. These Bollywood divas have demonstrated that the fiery black cut-out dress trend is here to stay, igniting red carpets and hearts across the world. So, embrace the boldness, celebrate the elegance, and step into the world of Bollywood’s sizzling style evolution. So, are you inspired yet? Would you like to recreate these looks? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinion with us.

