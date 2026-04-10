From Legacy Saree Brand to Digital Powerhouse: Garden Vareli’s Next Chapter Begins

For many Indian households, Garden Vareli has long been synonymous with occasion wear that felt both special and accessible. Its lightweight chiffons, fluid georgettes, and signature prints seamlessly transitioned from festive celebrations to everyday elegance. A defining force through the 1980s and 1990s, the brand is now stepping into a new era. Yes, The Chatterjee Group (TCG) is now foraying into the lifestyle segment with Garden Vareli. The Garden Vareli D2C launch marks the first major public milestone in this new chapter, serving as a strong testament to TCG’s strategy in action.

This shift was brought to life with the launch of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, unveiled at a marquee event in Mumbai. Alongside the digital debut, the brand presented a showcase of its latest designs, signalling a renewed direction that blends legacy with contemporary appeal. The presentation felt confident, reflecting a brand evolving with intent rather than chasing reinvention.

Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, who closed the show as the showstopper, embodied this transition seamlessly. Her presence reflected the modern Indian woman, one who is rooted in tradition yet expressive in her individuality. Rather than overshadowing the collection, she complemented it, reinforcing the brand’s effort to connect with a younger, style-conscious audience.

This transformation also mirrors TCG’s broader strategic shift into the lifestyle and consumer space. Chairman, Dr. Purnendu Chatterjee, emphasized the importance of reconnecting with the brand’s core audience while building relevance for a new generation, describing Garden Vareli as a ‘crown jewel’ poised for renewed growth.

At the heart of this evolution lies technology. The launch of an AI-powered D2C platform marks a significant step towards becoming a digital-first brand. More than just an online storefront, it is designed to integrate retail, inventory and consumer engagement creating a seamless and scalable ecosystem.

Debi Prasad Patra, Managing Director & CEO, MCPI Private Limited, highlighted this shift towards an omnichannel model, where physical stores also function as fulfilment hubs, enabling a smooth transition between offline discovery and online purchase. This integrated approach reflects a deeper investment in technology to enhance both reach and efficiency.

Echoing this vision, Dr Mahendra Singh Bhadouria, CEO of Garden Silk Fashions Private Limited, underscored the importance of staying relevant to today’s digitally native consumer. With a generation that is highly social media-savvy and comfortable with e-commerce, the D2C platform serves as a direct and effective gateway between the brand and its audience.

What stands out in this transition is that Garden Vareli is not relying solely on its past. Instead, it is actively reshaping its future through digital innovation, an omnichannel retail strategy and a refreshed design approach. For a brand that once defined an era of Indian saree fashion, this evolution feels both timely and essential.

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