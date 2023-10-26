From Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor; 4 celeb-approved trending sheer sarees are perfect pick for the season

Hello there, fashionistas! Remember the chiffon saree craze of the 1990s? Those were the days, weren't they? Our Bollywood divas have always been at the cutting edge of saree trends, embracing and killing each and every one. They have some sort of magical strength, I tell you! So, if you're interested in the current trend in Bollywood, you should stay tuned. These divas have been igniting the fashion industry, and we can't wait to show you the festive-ready ongoing trend. Prepare to be inspired and wowed by Bollywood's current fashion trend!

Okay, fashionistas, let's get into the hot issue of the moment: sheer sarees! These lovely ladies have taken the fashion world by storm, with everyone from the stunning Malaika Arora to the spectacular Janhvi Kapoor sporting them like nobody's business. Believe me when I say that these ladies know how to kill in style! So, what's the deal with the sheer saree craze? Prepare to be astonished as we investigate how they dressed these sarees and transformed them into the ideal trend for this holiday season. From elaborate needlework to delicate drapery, they have left us speechless and have raised the standard for fashionistas everywhere. People, stay tuned for some major saree inspiration!

If you're interested in how these stunning divas wore the sheer saree style throughout Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Durga Puja festivals, then keep reading because I've got the inside scoop. Take attention, fashionistas, because these divas know how to slay! So, my fashion-forward friends, it's time to stock up on sheer sarees for the approaching festivities.

Rani Mukerji

You wouldn't have believed how brilliant the Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress’ Durga Pooja outfit was! With her lovely golden saree, she truly conquered the sheer saree trend. The intertwined shimmer seemed to come alive as she gently wrapped herself in the saree, casting a spell on everyone who saw her. And let's not forget about the stylish V-neck and sleeveless blouse she had worn with it, which had a stunning blend of golden and mellow-toned woven stripes.

Janhvi Kapoor

We certainly can't overlook Bawaal actress Tara Sutaria, who completely captivated the audience during Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. Her saree was truly stunning! Imagine a sheer golden saree that made your heart skip a beat. But wait, there was more! This beauty had a scallop-edged cutwork border that added a touch of sophistication. Not to mention the pearls that were elegantly adorned on the saree, providing a touch of glitz. Janhvi combined it with a sweetheart neckline bustier embellished with surface decorations that would leave you stunned.

Malaika Arora

The An Action Hero actress wowed everyone with her jaw-dropping saree for this year's Navratri festivities. Prepare to be amazed, for that sheer golden saree was a total show stopper! Its lovely warp and weft dark golden border drew everyone's attention, and for good reason. It was absolute perfection! Malaika wore this stunning saree with a matching top with a jewel neckline and stylish half sleeves. Can we just take a moment to admire how effortlessly she pulled off this look? Malaika is always a knockout.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Mission Majnu actress, the national crush who melted our hearts during Ambani's Ganapati festivities this year. Seriously, she resembled an ethereal beauty in her translucent white saree. It was quite a sight! Can we just take a moment to admire the golden embroidery that graced this stunning gown? It gave a sense of elegance and refinement that took our breath away. Not to mention the golden floral lace that was affixed to all of the borders of this lovely white saree.

We'd love to hear from you! Which of these divas' gorgeous sheer sarees has captured your heart? Was it Malaika Arora's golden beauty, Janhvi Kapoor's mesmerizing pearl-adorned saree, Rani Mukerji's stunning Durga Pooja pick, or Rashmika Mandanna's faultless white saree? Leave your vote in the comments section below about the sheer saree trend!

