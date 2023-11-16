From Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor; Who wore what at Sonam Kapoor's star-studded party for David Beckham

Last night's star-studded gala was the buzz of the town, hosted by none other than Bollywood's experimental fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor. What was the occasion? During David Beckham's visit to India, a magnificent party was arranged to greet him. As the evening progressed, the who's who of Bollywood descended on the occasion, adding even more glitz to the already stunning spectacle. As fashion became the evening's centerpiece, all eyes were on the gorgeous costumes donned by these A-list celebs. The event was alive with a vivid exhibition of style, from beautiful dresses to daring and edgy costumes.

So, fashionistas, get ready to delve into the fashion extravaganza and find out who wore what to this spectacular soiree!

Sonam Kapoor

As expected, the party's host Sonam Kapoor wowed with her fashionable ensemble. Known for her flawless style, Kapoor's latest look was breathtaking. She chose a gleaming silk blouse to take the stage this time. Studio Medium's handwoven kaftan jamdani was priced at Rs. 21,500. Sonam wore this exquisite top with a magnificent saree, displaying her undying passion for this traditional dress. The saree itself was a stunning crimson beauty, decorated with the complex shibori technique. Sonam skillfully wrapped the pallu, gently pleating it and placing it over her shoulder. Furthermore, the saree came from the same brand, Studio Medium, assuring a perfect match.

Mira Rajput

And then there's Shahid Kapoor's charming wife, who dazzled in a bubble gum pink short dress. Mira Rajput looked stunning at the event in her eye-catching dress with long sleeves and a beautiful sweetheart neckline. The dress, designed by the great Alex Perry, was the ideal combination of elegance and levity. However, it appears that this design statement came at a high cost, as the little dress was priced at Rs. 2,39,887. But, hey, sometimes you have to splurge to make a statement in fashion, right? Mira Rajput knows how to turn attention with her amazing sense of style.

Malaika Arora

Not to mention the gorgeous Malaika Arora, who completely dominated the night with her monochrome elegance. She looked stunning in a white basic oversized fit shirt, which served as the perfect canvas for her eye-catching attire. Malaika radiated refinement and flair by wearing it with a crocodile pattern print black skirt. Her appearance was complete with a little skirt made of shiny PVC that provided the ideal touch of party atmosphere. To top it all off, she finished the look with a pair of black stockings, which added a touch of sultriness to the whole look.

Karisma Kapoor

The ever-elegant Karisma Kapoor, recognized for her flawless sense of style and ageless allure, was next on the fashion radar. Karisma shined in a stunning anarkali kurta that wowed everyone. As she smoothly sported the floor-length kurta in this golden attire, she oozed utter richness. The kurta had eye-catching green panels that matched the delicate golden thread work flower embroidery superbly. The gown, which had long sleeves and a beautiful V-neckline, emphasized Karisma's elegance and confidence. This magnificent item was designed by Anita Dongre, a great designer who easily caught the aura of classic glamor in this breathtaking piece.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor wowed the fashion world by embracing the allure of noir fashion like a genuine diva. She created a strong and appealing style by wearing a black bralette with matching black bikini briefs. She sported an ornate mesh overlay that provided the dress a wonderful touch of exquisite elegance, adding to the enchantment. This amazing mesh fabric brilliantly displayed Shanaya's confidence and flair, leaving everyone speechless. The suit was a masterwork from famous designer Giambattista Valli's autumn winter 2023 collection.

Each star brought their A-game to the celebration, making it difficult to select a favorite. The hostess with the mostess, Sonam Kapoor, dazzled with her daring blouse and saree choice. Mira Rajput wowed in a bubble gum pink short dress, while Malaika Arora radiated monochrome opulence in a glossy PVC skirt. In her golden anarkali kurta, Karisma Kapoor epitomized classic glitter, while Shanaya Kapoor embraced the fascination of noir fashion.

Each celebrity contributed their own flair and personality to the event, making it a memorable night. Now it's your time to weigh in and tell us who you think nailed the party look in the comments section below!

