From Nayanthara, Parineeti Chopra to Rhea Kapoor; the ultimate guide to bridal veils

Hello there, wedding aficionados! Following Parineeti's stunning wedding last Saturday, there has been a frenzy of excitement among all the upcoming brides. And let's not forget to applaud Parineeti for defying convention by wearing a gorgeous champagne gold lehenga with mint and emerald stone jewelry along with a customized bridal veil. But wait a minute - she's not the first to wear a distinctive veil! We've got the inside scoop on the hottest wedding veil trends to watch out for in 2023. From exquisite lace veils to bold statement veils, we have it all. So, prepare to be inspired and add a touch of enchantment to your bridal dress with these fantastic veil styles!

Shibani Akhtar in a red veil

Oh, and let's not forget Shibani Akhtar's stunning debut in a crimson mermaid-cut strapless gown! She absolutely rocked her wedding dress, leaving us all speechless. What truly caught our attention, though, was the one-of-a-kind veil designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma. This veil was a masterpiece, adorned with beautiful red threadwork on a fine net fabric.

Nayanthara in a red veil

Hold on to your seats because Nayanthara is set to leave everyone in awe on her wedding day! She looked absolutely stunning in a breathtaking red gown that commanded attention on the stage. But here's the real kicker: her veil was just as eye-catching as her scalloped-edged bridal saree. At first sight, the lengthy veil might seem basic and straightforward, but the borders were embellished with magnificent decorations that brought the perfect touch of elegance.

Rhea Kapoor in Pearl Veil

Rhea Kapoor, a fashion genius in her own right, understands how to make a statement on her wedding day. She wore a white saree to her wedding, but it's her veil that steals the stage. Brace yourselves, for this veil is as one-of-a-kind as Rhea herself. The long dupatta-like veil studded with beautiful pearls elevates the veil game to new heights. Rhea Kapoor looked stunning in little pearls that were painstakingly beaded. It was then gently placed over her head, providing an ethereal touch to her bridal attire.

Parineeti Chopra in a white veil

Parineeti just dropped a veil bombshell that will leave you shaking! All eyes were on her magnificent veil as she went down the aisle with elegance. And believe me, that was a game changer. Consider this: Her husband's name is elegantly done in Devnagiri script utilizing gota hand embroidery on the mid-back length of the veil. Talk about individualized perfection! With this one-of-a-kind touch, Parineeti elevated her bridal dress to a new level. It's a lovely sign of love and devotion, bringing a heartfelt touch to her special day. We can't help but admire her bravery and ability to think beyond the box. Parineeti, you have officially raised the standard for bridal veils!

Which veil do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

