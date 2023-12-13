From Tamannaah Bhatia to Ananya Panday; Celeb-adored lipstick shades that are seriously COOL

Every fashionista's interest is peaked as the year comes to a close. You all must be curious about what's trendy and happening in terms of fashion, hair, and makeup. And if you're looking for beauty ideas directly from the red carpet, you've come to the perfect place!

We're going to reveal the distinctive lipstick hues that our favorite tinsel town divas enjoy in this listicle. We've got the inside scoop on their go-to colors, from the lovely Tamannaah Bhatia to the ever-charming Ananya Panday. So keep reading and prepare to be inspired by these stunning celebrities as you plan your next glam makeover!

The Barbie pink shade

Ananya Panday was recently photographed wearing a Barbie pink lipstick hue while promoting her film Dream Girl 2. She nailed the look by complementing it with a beautiful matte finish makeup base. The Liger actress appears to have joined the Barbie craze with her lipstick pick, and we can't help but appreciate how effortlessly she pulled off this joyfully playful makeup look.

The scarlet red shade

Tamannaah Bhatia, the daring and gorgeous actress, recently wowed everyone with her flawless makeup at Randeep Hooda's wedding celebration. The Bholaa Shankar actress chose a stunning fiery red lipstick hue that suited her glowing face. This wasn't your typical dull or maroon red; it was a bright red that stood out. The Jailer fame’s lipstick choice conveyed confidence while also adding a touch of glitter to her entire appearance.

The mocha brown hued

Janhvi Kapoor is the ultimate trendsetter, and her flawless style never ceases to wow. The Bawaal fame wore a beautifully contoured makeup base that emphasized her features wonderfully for The Archies premiere. But it was her lipstick, a mocha brown tint, that drew everyone's attention. Brown shades like mocha and latte are now dominating the Gen-Z crowd, and Janhvi simply adopted this trend. Her whole outfit was enhanced by the mocha brown tone, which offered a touch of refinement and elegance. The Dhadak actress continues to raise the standard in terms of fashion and attractiveness.

The glossy peach color

Last but not least, the young and beautiful Khushi Kapoor is a diva who enjoys experimenting with her hair and makeup. When it comes to makeup, she never ceases to amaze us with her selections. She was recently seen wearing a peach lipstick that brought a bit of glitz to her lips. The peach tone matched her skin well, accentuating her innate attractiveness. Khushi pulled off this stylish and chic outfit with ease, demonstrating that she is not afraid to venture outside of her comfort zone.

The nude and natural shade

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the evergreen actress, captivated us once again with her flawless dress selections. This year, she wore a gorgeous nude lipstick hue with vintage brown eyeshadow makeup to promote her film Jaane Jaan. The nude lipstick not only complemented her personality but also demonstrated the actress' great taste. The Buckingham Murders actress pulled off this basic yet gorgeous look with ease, demonstrating that sometimes little is more. Her choice of nude lipstick gave a touch of refinement while letting her inherent beauty show through.

However, we'd love to hear from all of you fashionistas out there about your favorite lipstick colors and how you incorporate them into your beauty regimens. Please share your favorite lip colors in the comments area and tell us how they make you feel confident and fashionable.

