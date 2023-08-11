From wink to wow: Priya Prakash Varrier’s white outfits set new style standards

With a wink, Priya Prakash Varrier catapulted into overnight fame. In 2018, a brief segment from a Malayalam movie song propelled her into the limelight. Priya gained widespread recognition online when the video went viral, earning her the moniker "the winking girl." Her captivating smile and expressive eyes captured the hearts of audiences far and wide. Following her viral breakthrough, Priya made her acting debut in the movie Oru Adaar Love, and her performance was lauded by critics. Now, from her chic white ensembles to her beach fashion goals in Thailand, Priya's sense of style exudes a casual yet sophisticated vibe. Her Instagram photos and photo sessions, which showcase her personal sense of style, have earned her the reputation of a young style diva.

Recently, Priya Prakash Varrier shared two stunning outfits on Instagram. Her selection of a salwar suit not only demonstrates her excellent taste in classic design but also showcases her ability to blend contemporary trends with timeless elegance, as seen in one photo where she effortlessly carries the look. In another captivating picture, Priya shines in a pristine white saree. The ethereal draping of the saree enhances her beauty, and the overall look is elevated by her minimalist styling. Let's delve into the details of Priya Prakash Varrier's two looks.

Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Gorgeous in a White Salwar Suit with Detailed Work

Priya Prakash Varrier mesmerizes in a stunning white salwar suit adorned with intricate detailing in a recent appearance. The brocade fabric blouse features ornate embroidery on the straps, adding a touch of glamour. She pairs it with a white dupatta featuring a lovely border lace with a scalloped edge. This ensemble is from Kavitha Gutta's collection. Priya complements the outfit with a charming nose ring, accompanied by earrings, a necklace, and a ring, enhancing the overall elegance. The jewelry is sourced from The Trinkaholic. Opting for flat shoes adorned with studs, she adds the final touches to the look. With her hair left open and neatly parted down the center, Priya effortlessly achieves a simple yet captivating appearance, accentuated by minimal makeup. The styling for this look was curated by Manogna Gollapudi.

White Saree by Kamaali Couture

Priya Prakash Varrier captivates in an exquisite white saree crafted by Kamaali Couture, showcasing impeccable style and flawless grace. The highlight of this ensemble is the exquisite blouse, featuring a captivating cut-out design that adds a modern edge to the traditional attire. The saree itself is adorned with delicate white thread embroidery, depicting intricate floral motifs that enhance its beauty. Adding a touch of sophistication, the pearls are meticulously arranged in an abstract manner, elevating the overall allure of the look. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Priya's soft and graceful makeup, skillfully executed by Sadhna Singh, enhances her natural beauty. The classic bun hairdo by Rajab Ali and traditional earrings from H Vithaldas Jewellers complete the ensemble, perfectly complementing the traditional charm. In this traditional ensemble, Priya Prakash Varrier effortlessly exudes elegance and charm, making a captivating statement in her sophisticated attire.

