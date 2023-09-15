Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Tamannaah Bhatia serve sartorial inspiration

As the joyful echoes of Ganpati's arrival fill the air, it's time to embrace the festivities with a dash of style. Join us to take a quick tour of the five traditional ensembles worn by our favorite B-town divas, each with its own special allure. From Kiara Advani to Tamannaah Bhatia, let your Ganpati outfit selections reflect your own distinct personality, as you embrace the drama and flair that these divas inspire.

Kiara Advani in exquisite organza pink saree

The Satya Prem Ki Katha actress’ style is usually excellent, and her fuchsia pink saree is no exception. This Devnaagri organza silk saree, priced at Rs. 42,500, is ideal for the upcoming Ganpati. Over a lovely silk organza background, the fuchsia pink saree was embroidered with exquisite thread and pittan work. An ivory cotton silk satin and organza blouse with thread embroidery completed the appearance. Kiara carefully chose her accessories to compliment her stunning appearance. She wore a statement silver ring and jhumkas with sparkling stones. Kiara wore minimum makeup to highlight her natural beauty, and her hair was styled in a nicely formed ponytail that emanated casual charm. She finished the ensemble with matching sandals.

Alia Bhatt in sassy pink gharara set

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress’ sassy rani pink gharara outfit is ideal for the upcoming Ganpati season. Bhatt looked elegant and comfortable in a tailored rani pink sharara ensemble by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. The gharara ensemble featured elaborate silver and gold gota work along the neckline and hemlines. The star completed her traditional outfit with big gold earrings and a simple black bindi that left her locks free. Anaita Shroff Adajania, a top fashion stylist, styled the outfit. Feel free to adopt this style and rock the upcoming festive season with this traditional gharara outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor in a bright yellow saree

The Bawaal actress's dress style always manages to win our attention. The actor who enjoys dressing up in the six yards of elegance. Janhvi wore a yellow satin saree with white zari borders. She wore it with a sleeveless yellow shirt that was elaborately embroidered in flower motifs in white zari. In terms of accessories, she wore contrasting green and pink chandbalis. Her makeup was all brown, with contouring, eyeshadow, and, of course, brown lipstick. Janhvi Kapoor was Manish Malhotra's muse, and she chose a classic attire to charm her way and onto our list for upcoming Ganpati festivities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in stunning blue gharara set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns once more with a stunning Anita Dongre gharara. The stunning gharara set is worth Rs 2,40,000 and is embellished with resham and zardosi embroidery. This floor-length gharara and long jacket layered combo strikes a stunning mix between elegant and edgy. When it comes to cosmetics, Samantha always strives for a perfect finish. She finished her look with flawless foundation coverage, tonnes of contouring with her hair, and an open wavy hairstyle. Samantha's gharara ensemble, styled by Pallavi Singh, emanates regal beauty and is ideal for Ganpati festivities.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia in red saree

The Jailer actress wore this stunning red saree paired with a halter-neck shirt by Payal Khandwala. With the pleated fabric on the patterned saree, Tamannaah nailed her look with little makeup, glossy lips, and mascara, and she kept her hair bouncy and natural open. A massive golden bracelet and a set of earrings completed the look. Tamannaah Bhatia's saree is ideal for this Ganpati holiday, especially for individuals who appreciate lightweight, classic shapes. Ami Patel styled this outfit.

Which is that traditional outfit that you are gonna incorporate in your wardrobe this season? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's striped saree look is a masterclass in fuss-free styling