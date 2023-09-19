Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Fashion: From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, divas who stole hearts with stunning fits

Bollywood actresses fully embraced the spirit of celebration on the auspicious anniversary of Ganesh Chathurthi by presenting their unique and different Ganpati appearances. While sarees and gajras have long been linked with the occasion's dress, these outstanding actors proved that Ganpati's looks can be anything but expected. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, these actresses reminded us that fashion has no bounds and that one may express their style and personality while paying tribute to tradition this Ganesh Chathurthi in 2023. Their daring wardrobe choices added a new and vivid spirit to the celebrations.

Jahnvi Kapoor in a custom yellow saree

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the celebration in a gorgeous translucent yellow saree that stunned everyone. Manish Malhotra's beautiful creation included a square neckline top elaborately embroidered with gold thread, bringing a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Janhvi accessorized her outfit simply by embellishing her bun hairdo with a beautiful gajra, expressing elegance and grace. Her traditional appearance was enhanced with a scarlet bindi on her brow. Her makeup was kept dewy, with a delicate pink lipstick that matched her radiant face well. Janhvi completed the appearance with tear-drop kundan earrings, which provided a touch of shine and refinement.

Khushi Kapoor in pink kurta set

Khushi Kapoor, a budding Gen Z actress, captivated the show with her lovely Ganesh Chaturthi outfit. She wore a Pink Almirah unique Parsi Embroidered Organza Silk Kurta Set, exhibiting her great sense of style. The intricately embroidered kurta ensemble emanated beauty and grace. Her gorgeous dupatta completed her look with a touch of ethereal elegance. Khushi accessorized her ensemble with Aprajita Toor's Utopia Pastel Flats Bunai, a statement shoe for Rs 4,299 that added a modern touch to her traditional appearance. She accessorized her pink-themed ensemble with a Prada Shearling Bag, demonstrating her fashion-forward selections. Khushi kept her hair simple with a central divider, enabling her ensemble to take center stage. With pink lipstick to bring off her inherent beauty

Pooja Hegde in pastel green saree

Pooja Hegde exuded beauty in a pastel green saree that captivated everyone. The saree, by Madhurya Creations, complimented her beautiful demeanor well. This attire enhanced her innate attractiveness by pairing it with a daring scoop neckline top. Ami Patel, a creative stylist, expertly arranged Pooja's single pallu, giving a touch of refinement and charm. Her wrists were decorated with golden jhumkas and a kada, giving a touch of glitz to her ensemble. Pooja had her hair in a traditional bun accented with a tiny gajra, expressing timeless beauty. Her makeup was perfectly matte, with a brown lipstick that accentuated her features.

Sara Ali Khan in dark yellow kurta set

Sara Ali Khan lit the fashion landscape ablaze with her stunning style in the Yellow Dawn Silk Chanderi Kurta lit by Sureena Chowdhri. The dark yellow silk chanderi kurta was embellished with a contrasting floral design of sequins, beads, dabka, cut dana, and floral appliqué. The beautifully embroidered yoke and bell sleeves border lent an air of sophistication to the ensemble. Sara showed off her flair and grace while wearing palazzo trousers and an organza dupatta. Her deep V-neck kurta suit, priced at Rs 23,900, was a reflection of her fashion sense. Sara completed her outfit with golden mojris that suited her ensemble flawlessly. Sara's dark lipstick complemented her open hair and kajal-accentuated eyes well.

Sharvari Wagh in ombre effect saree

Sharvari Wagh exhibited beauty and flair when dressed in a Peacock Blue, Green, and Yellow Premium Linen Shaded Saree. The saree, which was purchased from Faburra, had a gorgeous Zari border with a contrast tassel design, which elevated the entire appeal. This saree, priced at Rs 4,999, was the ideal combination of elegance and affordability. Sharvari matched her saree with a half-sleeved v-neck shirt, which gave her traditional look a modern twist. She topped her hairdo with a lovely gajra to complete her look, emanating timeless beauty. Her whole outfit was nicely complimented by the addition of large earrings and a combination of white and gold bangles on her hands.

Palak Tiwari in pink kurta set

Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous in a pink kurta set. The elaborate threadwork embroidery on the kurta set added a sense of refinement to the ensemble. The kurta's scoop neckline elegantly highlighted Palak's features, accentuating her innate beauty. Her hair was neatly arranged into a ponytail, revealing the delicate features of the kurta. Palak completed her ensemble with a pair of jhumkas, which provided a touch of glam and suited the entire design.

Ananya Panday in pink anarkali kurta set

Ananya Panday looked chic in a pink anarkali kurta combo that radiated charm and grace. The engaging combination included an intriguing flower motif, which added a fun touch to the ensemble. The kurta set had a scoop neckline that was embellished with beautiful flower embroidery and delicate gota patti work, which elevated the whole design. The ensemble emanated elegance and modernism with an ombre effect mixing tones of pink and grey. Ananya finished off her appearance with pearl drop earrings, which added a touch of elegance and delicacy. She embraced simplicity while exuding beauty and confidence by keeping her hair basic and opting for a natural, no-makeup appearance.

So this way all of these actresses welcomed the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2033.

