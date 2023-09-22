Ganesh Chaturthi look-book: Shilpa Shetty to Pooja Hegde; check out who wore what

In Bollywood, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were all about embracing the festive mood with a dash of opulence and radiance. From Shilpa Shetty to Mrunal Thakur, these actors demonstrated that fashion has no bounds when it comes to paying tribute to tradition. Each of them added their own flare and individuality to their Ganpati looks, reminding us that fashion is a form of self-expression. Their bold costume choices brought a whole new level of color and excitement to the festivities when they visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings. It was a visual delight to watch these Bollywood beauties flawlessly merge heritage with their own distinct design sense.

Shilpa Shetty in a colorful saree

Shilpa Shetty looked lovely in her forever favorite costume, a colorful saree decorated with threadwork embroidery and paired with a pink blouse and statement puff sleeves. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and jhumkas provided an extra touch of sophistication to her outfit, which was finished with a stunning middle-partitioned bun.

Sunny Leone in Sharara set

Sunny Leone looked amazing in her sharara ensemble, which was a lovely blend of white and various tones of blue. She easily pulled off a sleek and beautiful appearance with little makeup and straight hair that drew attention when she walked.

Mrunal Thakur in silk saree

Mrunal Thakur looked magnificent in a cream-colored silk saree with a beautiful green and gold border. She wore it with a full-sleeved dark green shirt, and her low ponytail haircut and contoured makeup, as well as the pink lipstick, gave her appearance a touch of elegance. Her look was finished with a great combination of elegance and sophistication thanks to the gold choker set and matching nathani.

Pooja Hegde in anarkali kurta set

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a sleeveless orange anarkali kurta combo with a brilliant pink salwar and dupatta. Her choice of large earrings and a little bindi complemented her outfit nicely, as did her straight hairdo and brown lipstick.

