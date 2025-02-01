Gaurav Gupta turns his wife’s fire accident into a moving Paris Fashion Week collection and we take a bow

Gaurav Gupta, one of India’s most renowned designers, is celebrated for his mastery of zardozi, dabka, and nakshi embroidery. Along with his domestic success, the designer has also showcased his creations at international A-list events, earning him global recognition. Recently, he introduced a unique theme at Paris Fashion Week that took the world by surprise.

After being unable to feature in last year’s Paris Fashion Week, Gaurav Gupta made a shocking comeback. He had faced a severe personal tragedy when his atelier caught fire due to a standing candle. Adding to the devastation, his wife, Navkirat Sodhi, suffered life-threatening burns on 55% of her body, leaving her with only a 50% chance of survival. She spent two months in the ICU fighting for her life and ultimately emerged victorious.

The most awe-inspiring moment came when Navkirat Sodhi, instead of hiding her burn scars, decided to flaunt them boldly on the runway. At the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, Gaurav Gupta unveiled a unique theme, “Across the Fire,” with Navkirat Sodhi as the showstopper. The designs symbolized her transformation, featuring flame-like silhouettes and outfits in burnt gold, deep shades of black and violet to represent trauma, and lighter shades like silver and ivory to symbolize healing. One all-white gown reflected the bandages she had worn during her recovery.

As the showstopper, Navkirat Sodhi walked the ramp, capturing everyone’s attention in a cream-hued draped corset gown. Crafted with lightweight and sheer fabric, the outfit featured cape-like sleeves and fabric elegantly wrapped around her neck. The subtle cuts on the sides showcased her burn scars, symbolizing resilience and strength.

This unforgettable fashion moment broke societal norms, challenging the stigma of women hiding their scars. Women like Navkirat Sodhi are proudly embracing their scars and redefining beauty standards with courage and grace.