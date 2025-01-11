Gauri Khan is the definition of sparkle, shine, and style in gold co-ord set and jacket worth Rs 5,73,793

Last night, Gauri Khan absolutely killed it at an event, and let's just say she made heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense! A perfect blend of sass and class, Gauri served us all a major style lesson in a stunning Miu Miu outfit that we can't stop talking about. Let’s spill a little tea about her outfit.

Gauri turned gold into the new black as she donned an effortlessly chic Miu Miu co-ord set. She sported a gold mesh top that dazzled perfectly. With its straight fit, spaghetti straps, and scoop neck, the top stood out for every element it showcased: a fabulous mix of modern chic and timeless elegance. The mesh material was a fantastic choice, adding both texture and a touch of boldness.

And the matching gold mesh skirt? Absolute perfection. It exuded grace and femininity. The gold combination made a statement that was impossible to ignore.

The gold mesh combo itself was enough to make us swoon, but Gauri raised her cool quotient even further with a single-breasted check lamé jacket. This wasn’t just any jacket—it had a modern twist, with a cropped cut that added an edgy vibe to the entire outfit. Shiny gold buttons, reflecting the spotlight in a way only Miu Miu can, served as the perfect finishing touch.

The jacket was beautifully crafted, featuring a round neckline, a front button closure, and straight sleeves, which maintained a balanced and clean finish. One couldn’t miss the signature logo label, which added a distinctive touch of the brand to the entire look, reminding everyone that this outfit was high fashion at its finest. The cost of her outfit is reportedly close to ₹5,73,793.

Gauri Khan elevated her glam game with her accessories. She kept it sleek and sophisticated, opting for a gold chain that added a timeless elegance to her look while allowing the gold mesh to shine on its own with just the right amount of sparkle. She paired this with matching studs and a bracelet to ensure a subtle shine without overpowering the outfit. The golden accessories perfectly complemented the warm tones of her attire, making her look like an absolute golden goddess.

And of course, no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of heels. Gauri stepped out in high heels that added just the right amount of height and grace to her overall look.

