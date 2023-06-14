Genelia D’souza looks ethereal in Eiza by Kaaj’s constellation-inspired power pantsuit

Genelia D’souza is a true diva, she has always been one of the actresses from the industry who dare to go beyond the trends and just be true to themselves with whatever they choose to do and wear. The Ved actress’ style has always been a mixture of simplistic, unique, gorgeous, and of course, just fabulous. This is perhaps why her fans believe that much like her acting skills, her fashion sense is a class apart.

The Tere Naal Love Hogaya actress was recently spotted and snapped by the paparazzi in front of the venue for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception. She attended the glorious event in a beautiful royal blue power pantsuit and stunned everyone with her ensemble. Do you want to take a closer look at her outfit from that evening? Well, we’ve got your back. Let’s dive right in.

Genelia D’souza looked gorgeous in a royal blue pantsuit

The Mister Mummy actress walked in front of the cameras with her gorgeous smile, grace, and confidence, and stunned everyone with her gorgeous ensemble. She was wearing a dark blue power pantsuit which was inspired by astrology. The chic velvet suit, created by Eiza by Kaaj, was laden with gold prints of the constellations, the sun, the moon, stars, and all the fabulous planets in the solar system. How mind-blowing is that?

Genelia’s unique pantsuit consisted of a well-tailored suit-like jacket with gorgeous designs and this was paired with plain pants made with the same material. The look, created by Priyankka Castelinno, was further enhanced with an adorable gold necklace that spelled the word ‘mother’ in Hindi, by Angelz Jewellery By Preeti Bedi and delicate bangles and rings by Flowerchild By Shaheen. The outfit was completed with black platform heels from Charles & Keith. We think she looks mighty powerful, don’t you agree?

But that’s not all. She paired this incredible ensemble with a neatly tied bun with a pretty gold clip by Kamal Deep and of course, a radiant makeup look with some bold eye makeup, by Mita Vaswani which took her look to an entirely different level. Doesn’t she look awesome?

So, what did you think about Genelia D’souza Deshmukh’s outfit? Would you want something like this for your wardrobe? Comment below to share your views with us.

