Get a glam look like Shehnaaz Gill in this halter-neck Astrid dress; Here's how much it costs

As we all know, Shehnaaz Gill has got an eye for the most stunning glamorous looks and never fails when she flaunts it. Her choices are full of surprises. Now if you wish to make heads turn at the most stylish event, Shehnaaz's new outfit that she wore for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions can be your perfect pick. Just like this diva, opt fot a black body-hugging black outfit, and we are sure you won't be disappointed. Would you ever look for more if this one dress offers you everything that you need to steal the limelight? No right!

Shehnaaz Gill's new PICS:

Shehnaaz looks stunning as she chose an Astrid dress from Room 24 which has a halter neckline, midriff cut-out, thigh-high slit, and ruching adjustable. We mean, is there anything more drool-some? Clad in this dress, Shehnaaz exudes elegance and glam all at once, and we are taking notes! Made from lycra, this body-hugging outfit will flawlessly show off your hourglass figure and make hearts skip a beat. The cost of this flattering outfit is Rs. 23, 472. Along with this dress, if you look closely, Shenaaz wore a turtle neck black crop under her glamorous dress which perfectly suits her look.

Accessory-wise, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore Misho x E3K gold metal bracelets, earrings, and rings that elevate her entire look. To complete her look, Shehnaaz donned Christian Louboutin's Sporty Kate pointed-toe pumps on her outfit. Beauty-wise- wavy hair styled open, soft glam makeup, light smokey eye makeup, and nude lips is what Shehnaaz went for.

Believe it or not, halter neck outfits are super haute of this season, and Shehnaaz's latest look gives us all the reasons to invest in them. Style it with jewelry and pointed-toe pumps, and you'll make hearts skip a beat as you step out into the city.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Shehnaaz took the internet by storm as soon as she dropped these pictures. Fans were quick enough to compliment her look and flooded her comment section.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's PICS here-

Shehnaaz Gill's work commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film reportedly. Some reports also suggest that Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is busy promoting her upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: An 'emotional' Shehnaaz Gill recalls how she was not invited to her own movie's premiere: 'I cried in my car'