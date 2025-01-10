Get Alia Bhatt’s fresh no-makeup look in 9 simple steps and rock the perfect beach vibe on your next holiday

Alia Bhatt kicked off the New Year in Thailand, and as always, she effortlessly nailed the relaxed, beachy vibes with her no-makeup look. If you're jet-setting off for some sand underfoot, Alia's gloriously understated makeup becomes the perfect reference. Fresh, light, and very easy to copy, it's ideal for sunny days by the shore. Here's how you can recreate that glowing natural look for your next getaway:

1. Cleanse and moisturize

Start with a clean face. Use a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt or oil, followed by a hydrating moisturizer to prep your skin.

2. Prime your skin

Apply a smooth and lightweight primer to create an even skin texture and help your makeup stay in place all day. Opt for a primer that smooths out blemishes or spots for a more natural appearance.

3. Apply tinted moisturizer or BB cream

Instead of using heavy foundation, try applying a tinted moisturizer or BB cream. This will even out your skin tone while allowing your skin to breathe and stay dewy.

4. Conceal imperfections

Apply a creamy concealer to areas that need extra coverage, such as under-eye dark circles, redness on the nose, or blemishes. Use a tapping motion to apply the product and blend it well for a natural finish.

5. Groom your brows

To fill in sparse areas of your brows, use a pencil or powder that matches your natural hair color. Brush them through with a spoolie for a soft, natural look.

6. Add a wash of neutral eyeshadow (Optional)

Dust a neutral cream or pale beige eyeshadow across your lids to brighten your eyes. This step is optional but adds a fresh touch without making it look like you're wearing heavy makeup.

7. Apply mascara

Apply mascara delicately to your lashes for a natural, wide-eyed effect. Avoid clumping—just a few light coats will do.

8. Add a soft flush of blush

Use a cream blush in a light peach or pink tone for a naturally flushed look. Dab the blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend it slightly upward for a fresh glow.

9. Finish with glossy coral lips

Exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub to remove any dead skin. Then, apply a coral lip gloss or tinted lip balm for a fresh and hydrated appearance. For added definition, lightly outline your lips with a nude lip liner before applying gloss.

Alia Bhatt's New Year look is a perfect reminder that less is sometimes more, especially while on vacation. The key is to enhance your natural beauty with light, breathable products while keeping your look effortlessly chic. Try these simple tips to create Alia's fresh and radiant beach holiday look wherever you roam!

