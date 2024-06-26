Gigi Hadid's sculptural Balmain naked dress is blend of fashion and art and it’s something like never seen before

Gigi Hadid is among the most recognized supermodels in the world, and for a good reason. Her smoothness in moving from one style to another, all while being effortlessly cool, makes her outstanding amongst other models in the fashion industry. She continuously showed that she is a real fashion chameleon whether it is on the red carpet, runway or just a casual day in town.

Last night, the eyes of the fashion world were fixed on Vogue world: Paris' highly anticipated after party; an event filled with glitz, glamor and unforgettable style moments. There were many stunning appearances at the event but it was Gigi Hadid’s dazzling ensemble that arguably stole the show. Let’s check out Gigi’s latest look.

Gigi Hadid’s latest look

Last night at the after party, the supermodel stepped out in a jaw-dropping minidress from Balmain that left everyone in awe. This wasn’t just any dress - it was a piece of art. Her dress was a fabulous sculptural mini dress by Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing covered entirely in shades of blue, the dress created a stunning 3-D illustration of Gigi being topless while wearing a clustered mini skirt.

The detailed beadwork included a pocket, button, and waistband along with a bare torso complete with dark-shaded collar bones and two beaded nipples.

The dress incorporated several of Olivier Rousteing’s signature elements, including strong, square shoulders and sculpted hips; these features added drama and structure to the already stunning piece, perfectly complementing Gigi’s statuesque figure. The combination of intricate beadwork and bold silhouette made this dress a standout choice for the evening.

Gigi’s accessories and glam

To complete her stunning look, Gigi added a pair of little oval-shaped sunglasses, Tiffany & Co. silver hoop earrings and pointy black-toe pumps. Her make-up was just as flawless as her outfit.

She opted for a pretty pink lip which gave her a soft look and her cheeks were flushed and highlighted, giving her a radiant glow. The finishing touch was her on-fleek eyeliner accentuating her eyes.

Her blonde hair was styled in a side parted way and with ends flipped out, creating a graphic bob that added volume and also complemented her structured dress. Her hairstyle perfectly balanced the dramatic elements of her outfit.

Gigi has always been a bold fashion figure and her futuristic dress is sure to set trends in fashion. A new standard for party dresses has been set by the mix of elaborate beadwork, realistic three-dimensional design and bold silhouette, fusing art and fashion in a new, astounding manner.

As always, Gigi goes beyond style norms, creating trends and changing the definition of a style icon.

