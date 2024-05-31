Give your festive look a playful twist like Rani Mukerji in her monochrome saree by adding a cute little bow

Rani Mukerji and her love for sarees is known to all. Be it movie screenings or events, the actress will never skip a chance to flaunt the nine yards of grace. We share her belief that wearing sarees gives a woman a sense of beauty and confidence.

Keeping with this reputation, the actress wore a beautiful monochrome saree at an event on May 30, Thursday, showcasing her timeless elegance once again. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Rani Mukerji in monochrome saree

For the event, the Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress wore an elegant white saree. Her drape had black borders which were running along the length of the saree, creating a striking contrast. The black patterns in the shape of the bar on the pallu gave the traditional piece a contemporary edge.

The addition of black tassels on the pallu added an extra touch, making the saree look even more distinctive. The combination of black and white created an elegant monochrome look. She wore a black sleeveless blouse with the saree which tied her look together.

Rani Mukerji accessories and glam

The Black actress chose to let her saree and blouse make the statement by skipping jewellery altogether. Instead, she focused on her make-up and hair to enhance her look. The actress opted for bold, black kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara. Her arched brows were perfectly shaped, adding to her striking appearance.

She had blushed cheeks that added a healthy glow to her complexion, and her pink lipstick provided a subtle pop of colour to the monochrome theme of her outfit. Her hair was neatly tied back and adorned with a large black bow that added a playful element to her traditional look.

In conclusion, many people are aware of and adore Rani Mukerji’s love of sarees. She is a true saree enthusiast, thanks to her vast collection and refined taste. Rani continues to encourage women to proudly celebrate their heritage by sharing her passion for this traditional clothing.

