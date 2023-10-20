Going on a coffee date? Alaya F shows how to spice up the look in mini tube dress with an expensive Gucci bag

Bollywood has its fair share of incomparably gorgeous young, Gen-Z actresses who are both, beautiful and super talented. Now, it’s quite safe to say that Alaya F undoubtedly belongs on top of the list, isn’t it? The gorgeous Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress is also known for her ability to nail all her ensembles, making our hearts flutter every time she steps outside. Keeping in trend with the same, the talented diva was recently seen wearing a stylish light blue and black mini-dress, which flaunted her toned legs.

So, would you like to take a closer look at the gorgeous SRI actress’ beautiful and effortless ensemble? Well, we’ve got you covered, let’s dive right in.

Alaya F looked incredibly hot in a white and blue stripe dress

The beautiful and talented Jawaani Janeman actress was recently seen wearing a 100% cotton blue and white stripe mini-dress which is fully lined, has a non-slip silicone neckline, and a gorgeous draped ruffle hem with concealed back zipper closure. The gorgeous upper thigh-length sleeveless tube dress also has a plunging neckline which adds to the overall allure of the beyond-gorgeous actress’ ensemble. Furthermore, the body-hugging fitting of the dress perfectly highlights the diva’s curves, looking special beyond comparison. We’re absolutely in love with the U-Turn actress’ effortless fashion statement.

Meanwhile, the beautiful Freddy actress also chose to complete her incredible outfit with white tie-up sneakers, that give the diva’s ensemble a rather sporty and sleek edge. But that’s not all, the talented actress also chose the minimalistic and simplistic route to accessorize her light blue and white outfit. The pretty diva wore simplistic and small-sized Gen-Z-approved gold hoops, which added to the fashion statement’s effortless charm. The gorgeous diva also chose to carry a luxurious white leather Gucci Horsebit 1955 wallet with gold chain which has a folded snap-closure shape, features various slots and pockets, and has the brand’s iconic beige GG supreme canvas. this gorgeous bag, made exclusively in Italy, comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 84,306. Doesn’t the SRI actress look simply stylish?

The pretty Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress’ hair and makeup game was also totally on point. The pretty diva decided to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek and straight look, which beautifully framed her face. On the other hand, the Freddy actress’ makeup look, with subtle eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, well-shaped eyebrows, roughed and highlighted cheeks as well as glossy nude-colored lipstick, elevated her outfit beyond comparison. We’re obsessed with this one!

So, what did you think of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ effortlessly gorgeous ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

