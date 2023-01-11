Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez, Ram Charan to Jennifer Coolidge: 11 Celeb looks that called for jaw drops

January brought with it an irresistible high and its fashion is the sheer evidence. Firsts are always remembered just as the month proved from the globally-celebrated NYE celebrations to the most recent 80th Golden Globe Awards that honoured a talented bunch from the film and television arenas. So, to get you in on the latest news that took shape at the red carpet event hosted at The Beverly Hilton, here we are to discuss a feel-proud moment that RRR is bringing home an award and celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ram Charan, Jenna Ortega, Rihanna in a black Schiaparelli gown and others showed up in fine style with shine, tulle, velvet, embellishments, and much excellence that became eye-enticers amongst the viewers.

11 looks that looked golden and glamourous

Jenna Ortega Pleat up, play up! The Wednesday Addams actress wore a nude-hued Gucci gown which offered cut-outs, sleeves, a plunging neckline, asymmetric ruffles and a stretched train. Her look was styled with triple-studded necklaces.

Jessica Chastain You see a spider web, together shall we see the award-worthy shine? The Good Nurse actress dazzled in a custom Oscar de la Renta strapless gown which was accessorised with Gucci rings and Casadei footwear.

Margot Robbie Pink over anything. Just too gaga again, the hue was hit up by The Suicide Squad actress in a Chanel halter-neck number which was a glitter and dream creation with sequins and tulle. It also had a star-studded embellishment which proved she came to shine. Simple jewellery is all it took to pack up her look.

Jennifer Coolidge Sparkle season is on again. Opt for a Dolce & Gabbana body-hugging black gown as seen on The White Lotus actress. Her look also included a Tyler Ellis clutch and Christian Louboutin footwear.

Anya Taylor-Joy Yellow to be a maker of headlines. Make this Dior co-ordinated set your brunch or late-night party fit. Style the strapless top and maxi skirt with jewellery from Tiffany & Co. The Menu actress had jewellery from Tiffany & Co on.

Ram Charan Hello, Homeboy! The Naatu Naatu song that led to fireworks on a global stage had the actor rock a Tarun Tahiliani Achkan which was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani with a glossy pair of matching black shoes.

Jr NTR Why are our eyes so lucky? The handsome star looked exceptional in a black tuxedo which was too cool with tinted sunnies and polished shoes.

Lily James Feelin' that fiery charm? The What's Love Got to Do with It? actress chose an Atelier Versace strap-free gown which also had a cut-out. It was all the drama and to top it off she put on a studded necklace and mini-drop earrings.

Selena Gomez A class-apart look has a name and it all starts with a Maison Valentino strapless velvet gown. The plunging neckline number featured grape-hued puffy sleeves and a long train. The Dolittle actress was all smiles with triple-tiered drop earrings and rings.

Daisy Edgar-Jones So black. So sexy. Everything here is on point as the Fresh actress beautified her OOTN with a strappy Gucci corset gown which had a flirtatious-looking bodice and ruffled skirt. How beautiful are her accessories?