Golden Globes 2025: Decoding Zendaya, Emma Stone & Nicole Kidman's HOT red carpet looks

Today, all eyes are on the 82nd-annual Golden Globes, where our favorite Hollywood celebrities are arriving on the red carpet with their charisma and style. Zendaya made a striking appearance in an apricot dress that looked breathtaking, Emma Stone gave us the red moment to adore, whereas Nicole Kidman stole the show with her backless gown. Let’s take a closer look at each of their outfit.

Zendaya and Law Roach brought out their magic beautifully at the Golden Globes. She was all decked up in the apricot dress from Louis Vuitton, delicately crafted with satin fabric. The dress had a corset-like detail at the top that stuck to her upper body like a glove, whereas the bottom had a dramatic old Hollywood flair. With the fitted bodice skirt and the voluminous detail from the back, the actress brought all the regal and glamorous feels.

Zendaya giving Marilyn Monroe vibes

She elevated her whole ensemble with the statement diamond necklace and rings beautifully balancing out the boldness of her fit. Also, her hair was a total vintage. That side-parted boby styled with deep curls beautifully framed her face where the soft makeup glam added the undeniable charm.

Moving towards Emma Stone, she brought red glamor to the awards. She was wearing a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown designed with strapless details and styled with a glossy belt in the middle. Also, giving a unique touch to her appearance, the dress featured an asymmetrical bow design.

Emma Stone in a red LV gown

The actress stole our hearts with her unexpected pixie-cut hairstyle. She brought the whole different hairstyle and outfit together by accessorizing it with stud earrings and ear cuffs adding a style statement.

At last, Nicole Kidman looked shimmery beauty with her one-shoulder backless gown. For the special moment, the Baby girl actress showed up all dolled up in the custom-made Balenciaga. Her fit was inspired by the house’s 52nd couture collection it was purely crafted with the crystal-rhinestone-embroidered mesh. Designed with an asymmetrical neckline, and the slightly fitted details cascading down into a glamorous flair, giving the floor-length accents the dress was definitely made for an unforgettable red carpet moment.

Nicole Kidman in a backless crystal gown

She completed her look with the dark blue drop earrings adding a bit of contrasty touch, whereas the cream satin pumps gave a whole glam edge to her appearance.

All three Zendaya, Emma, and Nicole slayed their red carpet moment bringing their glamorous outfit and signature moves together. And we’re absolutely in love with them!

