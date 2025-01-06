Golden Globes 2025 red carpet: Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Emma Stone; 10 unforgettable fashion moments

Today, on January 6, 2025, at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, many Hollywood celebrities dazzled us with their spectacular style statements. From Selena Gomez to Zendaya and Emma Stone, we’ll take a closer look at their stunning outfits. Let’s dive in!

1. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande graced the awards show, channeling pure Glinda vibes. She wore a stunning 59-year-old archival dress by Hubert de Givenchy. Crafted from pale yellow silk, the strapless gown featured a hand-beaded bodice that exuded timeless elegance. Complemented by a delicate necklace and earrings, Ariana's look was the epitome of sophistication.

2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attended the event alongside her fiancé, looking radiant in a custom crystal-blue satin column dress by Prada. The off-shoulder design was elevated with a shawl attached to the back, which she elegantly draped around her arms. Delicate accessories and bold, glamorous makeup perfectly completed her show-stopping look.

3. Sofia Vergara

Best known for her role in Modern Family, Sofia Vergara stole the limelight at the awards show with her stunning power dressing. She wore a mermaid-style black gown by Georges Chakra, crafted from shimmery black fabric. The strapless design highlighted her glamorous appeal, while a dazzling 140-carat diamond necklace added a captivating touch to her look.

4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone delivered an unforgettable red moment, exuding charisma and style. The actress surprised everyone with her chic pixie-cut hairstyle, complementing her custom-made Louis Vuitton gown. The gown featured a shiny waistbelt and a bow design, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch. She completed her look with stud earrings and stylish ear cuffs.

Advertisement

5. Zendaya

The Spider-Man actress and fan favorite, Zendaya, wowed in another custom-made Louis Vuitton dress. Her apricot satin gown featured a corset-style top and a unique flair at the bottom. While the front of her skirt was sleek and fitted, the back had a voluminous effect that added irresistible charm. She completed the look flawlessly with a statement necklace and a side-parted vintage bob hairstyle.

6. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman lit up the red carpet with her shimmering presence in a backless crystal gown. The dress, with its one-shoulder detailing and sultry backless design, turned heads effortlessly. The slightly fitted bodice and floor-length finish created a striking style statement. She looked absolutely breathtaking, accentuating her look with dark blue drop earrings.

7. Demi Moore

The gorgeous Demi Moore brought pure glam to the red carpet in her custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless metallic gown. Featuring sculptured details at the neckline, a fitted bodice, and a slight flair at the bottom, her dress was the epitome of elegance. She completed her look with sparkling Swarovski crystal accessories.

Advertisement

8. Angelina Jolie

The evergreen Angelina Jolie stunned with her elegant appearance at the awards show in a metallic Alexander McQueen gown. The dress featured a round neckline and half-sleeves with frill details, adding a unique edge to her look. She kept her style minimal yet sophisticated, accessorizing with statement stud earrings.

9. Maren Morris

Maren Morris charmed us with another unforgettable red moment. She looked stunning in a red Carolina Herrera strapless gown featuring a structured neckline, a fitted bodice that extended seamlessly into gloves, and a slight flowing accent at the bottom. She completed her elegant look with a delicate necklace and tiny earrings, amplifying her feminine charm.

10. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner turned heads in a vintage chainmail dress from Versace’s Spring 1999 collection. The dress featured thin straps and bold backless detailing, exuding confidence and allure. With her hair left open and soft, glam makeup, Kylie looked effortlessly ethereal.

Advertisement

Each of these outfits showcased unique, intricate details that made them stand out, giving the stars an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind appearance. It was truly a sight to behold. Which one is your favorite?

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez exudes princess vibes in Prada blue satin dress as she attends event with Benny Blanco