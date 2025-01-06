Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez exudes princess vibes in Prada blue satin dress as she attends event with Benny Blanco

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood celebrities dazzled us with their glamorous appearances. Selena Gomez, who recently announced her relationship, was also seen giving the modern-day Cinderella vibes along with her handsome fiance Benny Blanco. She looked absolutely dreamy in her beautiful ensemble. Let’s break down her attire.

For the star-studded event, Selena Gomez channeled her inner Disney princess with the crystal blue satin column dress custom-made by Prada. Looking at the details of her fit, it was perfectly crafted with the rich blue satin fabric featuring off-shoulder details. At the side of the off-shoulder straps, the dress had the wrap details, and the cinched waist and the geometric panels added a unique flair to her appearance.

With the smooth fabric cascading down and turning into the skirt, the actress beautifully managed to turn heads with her elegance. Also, the other best part of her fit was the matching shawl that was attached at the back and that the actress-singer wrapped around her arms.

A princess look is never complete without an eye-catching statement piece. Just like that, Selena also pulled her whole look together with the diamond necklace and stud earrings from Tiffany & Co. They beautifully enhanced her appearance, and we are so swooning over it.

The Only Murders in the Building actress opted for a flawless finish with glamorous makeup. Surely after the pre-makeup routine, the actress chose a soft base that matched her skin tone and later accentuated it with blushed cheeks, black eyeliner, eyeshadow, and bold lipstick.

The actress' hairstyle was a total drama. She styled her side-parted bob hair with the soft curls at the bottoms and kept them settled perfectly in their place. Also, she completed her look with the blue satin pumps, adding the right edge to it.

Perfectly complementing her attire, the producer and her fiance Benny Blanco were dressed up in a white Ralph Lauren suit, looking like a perfect fairytale couple.

Selena Gomez totally took us off guard with her dreamy and glamorous look. It was all elegant and regal feels that made it difficult to take our eyes off this beauty.

