Grammys 2025: 7 best-dressed celebs; Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga

Every year, the Grammys honor the best and brightest in the music industry. Along with mesmerizing performances, the event is also known for celebrities serving stunning looks on the red carpet. However, this year, many artists opted for a more restrained approach in tribute to the Los Angeles wildfires.

LA has hosted the Grammys more than any other city, and many artists wore blue heart pins to show their support for the community. Even so, the celebrities still managed to make a statement with their outfits. Take a look at some of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift truly embraced ‘red hot’ as she turned up the heat on the red carpet in a stunning red mini dress. It seems she even added a tiny charm as a sweet nod to her partner, Travis Kelce. Letting her dress do all the talking, the Willow singer kept her accessories minimal.

The shimmering Vivienne Westwood dress featured a corset bodice with draped and asymmetrical detailing, while the one-shoulder design added an edgy twist. She completed the look with a pair of shimmering red heels and her signature bold red lipstick.

Sabrina Carpenter

Slaying in true princess style, Sabrina Carpenter walked the carpet in a powder blue gown. Adding a touch of old-school charm, she styled her blonde locks in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairdo. The Espresso singer accessorized minimally with a pair of stone-studded danglers.

Carpenter’s gown featured a halter neckline with a weighted pearl body chain draping at the back. With a low cut extending to her waistline, the dress was adorned with feather detailing at the waist and hem. She completed the look with chunky powder blue pumps, maintaining the dress’s color palette.

Charli XCX

One of the most nominated artists of the night, Charli XCX walked the carpet in a light gray dress, letting her natural waves flow freely. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore only a few rings on both hands.

The dress featured a deep V-neckline extending to her shoulders, with a corset-style fit. The sleeves were adorned with heavy ruffles, mirroring the design of the bottom half, which had a thigh-high slit in the center. The Boom Clap singer completed her look with knee-high black heels.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum’s red carpet appearance was definitely worth a double take. Channeling her signature Victoria’s Secret Angel charm, she dazzled in a shimmery gown. Corseted fits dominated the night, and Klum embraced the trend with a structured bodice.

She accessorized with a stone-studded necklace and let her blonde locks flow naturally. The metallic gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline, was adorned with intricate stone detailing. Adding a dramatic touch, she styled off-shoulder grey balloon sleeves and completed the look with transparent heels.

Miley Cyrus

A classy black dress is enough to make a statement, and Miley Cyrus’ dress is proof. The singer walked the carpet in a full-length black gown, slaying in straight hair and bangs. She accessorized with a couple of wide gold bracelets and a few rings.

Featuring a halter neckline with a bare tummy design, Cyrus looked stunning in this leather black dress. The gown had a knee-high slit and a low-back design. She completed her look with a little black purse and a pair of strappy stilettos.

Cardi B

Cardi B set serious fashion goals with her glittery ensemble. She dazzled in a black and bronze metallic gown, accessorizing with metallic hoops and statement rings. The singer styled her hair in an old-school updo.

Featuring a deep V-neckline, the gown had an asymmetrical design with one sleeveless shoulder and an off-the-shoulder sleeve on the other side. Feathers at the bottom added a dramatic and glamorous touch to her look.

Lady Gaga

An influential figure in the music industry, Lady Gaga is also a name to take note of when it comes to fashion. Like some other artists, Gaga also fashioned a full-length black dress for the event. Giving ‘vintage’ with her look, she accessorized with golden tops and a gold-toned locket.

With a turtleneck design, the dress features a leather corset fit with full sleeves. The skirt is stitched in a ball-gown style with a thigh-high slit on one side. She added translucent knee-high heels to complete her look.

What do you think of these dresses for Grammys 2025? Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.