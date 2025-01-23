GRWM ft Alia Bhatt: 5-step makeup routine without foundation and concealer for casual outings

Alia Bhatt is charming us not only with her acting and style statements but also with her beauty game. Her makeup always screams effortless beauty, balancing glam with natural charm, perfect for both everyday looks and family gatherings. Recently, the actress shared her 5-step quick makeup routine that can seamlessly elevate your everyday and outing looks.

So, girls, if you want to enhance your appearance with something simple and quick that can be done in just a few minutes, pay attention to Alia Bhatt. She has some effective makeup tips that don’t require the use of concealer or foundation.

1. Blush Glow

In Alia Bhatt's latest GRWM (Get Ready with Me) video, she started her makeup routine with blush. She gently applied it to her cheeks and blended it with her fingers, creating a natural rosy effect. She also lightly ran her hands across her forehead to ensure a seamless blend, leaving a soft blush touch for a flawless finish.

2. Lipstick shade

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’s latest obsession is her new shade of lipstick. She is often seen opting for glossy nude tones that effortlessly add a soft, natural touch to her look. Known for keeping her makeup subtle, Alia prefers nude shades over bold colors, enhancing her understated charm.

To create a cohesive look, she applied a bit of her lipstick to her cheeks, blending it seamlessly to match the shade of her blush, adding a perfectly harmonized glow to her appearance.

3. Eyebrows

For a polished look, Alia moved on to her eyebrows, brushing them neatly in the same direction and filling in any gaps to achieve the perfect finish. This step is crucial for framing the face and adding definition, instantly elevating the overall appearance.

4. Eyelashes

Just like Alia Bhatt, draw attention to your eyes by applying mascara to your eyelashes. This simple step makes your eyes appear bigger and more attractive, while also adding a voluminous effect. It plays a crucial role in enhancing your look, giving you a perfect minimal makeover.

5. Highlighter

As a final touch to her beauty game, Alia Bhatt decided to highlight her cheekbones. She gently applied a portion of highlighter with her hands on her cheeks, adding a luminous glow.

Alia Bhatt’s glow in this 5-step makeup guide proves that it's time to bring a twist to your beauty routine. You don't always need concealer or foundation for a base—accentuating your facial features with natural skin can be just as effective.

With Alia Bhatt’s makeup tips, you can elevate your everyday look and make everyone fall in love with your effortless beauty.

