Hailey Bieber’s all-black street style fit with oversized trench coat and boots has us OBSESSED

Hailey Bieber, the Rhode cosmetic alum, is recognized for her effortlessly stunning sense of casual street style. Her wardrobe choices convey a calm and laid-back air, making her the perfect fashion inspiration for people all over the world. Ralph Lauren's campaign model always continues to stay on-trend whilst bringing her unique flair to her ensembles, whether she's doing errands or attending events.

Hailey's signature big jacket coupled with biker shorts is one of her most memorable and unusual looks. This surprising pairing exemplifies her capacity to combine high fashion with streetwear. She pulls off this style with confidence and attitude, demonstrating her ability to make any clothing appear flawlessly beautiful. Hailey Bieber loves to establish trends with larger fits and influence fashion enthusiasts everywhere with her casual street style, thanks to her great taste and bold attitude to casual fashion. Let's take a look at her most recent look.

Hailey Bieber continues her love affair with oversized fits

Justin Bieber's lady love's current all-black suit demonstrates her ability to master the streetwear fashion game. She put up a stunning ensemble that showed off her great sense of style. She began with a shirt with a beautiful V-neckline and finished with a body-fitted black skirt that hit at the calf, giving her outfit a sleek and classy touch. But Hailey didn't stop there, adding an enormous black jacket with a notched lapel collar to maintain her love of big clothes. This daring pick provided a touch of edginess to her entire style, demonstrating that she isn't afraid to experiment with her fashion choices.

She finished off her appearance with the ideal finishing touches that took her style game to a whole new level. Beginning with her eyeglasses, she chose sleek black specs that provided a hint of mystery to her entire look. Hailey added a dash of sparkle with small-sized textured gold hoops that caught the light and drew attention to her face. Her pick of a matte-finished black purse offered a refined touch that complemented her ensemble wonderfully. Not to mention her shoes, which were shiny polished calf-length heels that provided a touch of elegance while also elongating her legs. Her makeup was immaculate, with a dab of glossy nude lipstick that accentuated her inherent beauty.

Take cues from Hailey Beiber’s street style

If you're a fashion lover trying to emulate Hailey Bieber's street style, here are some pointers to help you up your game. To begin, don't be afraid to mix and match different parts to create one-of-a-kind and eye-catching ensembles. Hailey easily balances bigger fits with more fitting items, demonstrating that in the realm of fashion, opposites may attract. Second, choose your accessories carefully. Pay attention to details and add accessories that complement your entire outfit, such as bold eyeglasses or golden earrings in hoops or dangle style, because gold looks FIRE with black. Finally, to give depth and intrigue to your ensembles, experiment with different textures and finishes. These minor nuances, from matte finishes to glossy accents, may have a significant impact. Finally, your fashion selections should always reflect your confidence and personality.

Advertisement

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a case for timeless party glam in pink body-hugger gown with no accessories