Hania Aamir is setting the perfect bridesmaid goals in breathtaking Rs. 3,95,000 lavender saree by Manish Malhotra

Weddings are the perfect occasion to bring out the desi diva in you, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir certainly took that to heart! Hania was all bubbly, with a subtle touch of her fashion sense. She arrived as a bridesmaid but ended up stealing the limelight like the main event. Dressed in a stunning saree straight off Manish Malhotra's shelves, she looked like she had stepped out of a dreamy desi fairytale.

The lavender hue of Hania's saree was soft, dreamy, and oh-so-regal. The intricate gold-embroidered borders, crafted with pink, golden, and silver threads in delicate zari work, made it something extra special. This wasn't just any saree; it was the kind that could instantly make you stand out.

Hania made sure to have the best show-stealing blouse because no bridesmaid look is complete without it! She paired her saree with a stunning, sophisticated embroidered blouse. And the best part? Handmade back tassels that added the perfect touch of traditional charm. Paired with a matching underskirt, the entire ensemble was effortlessly put together, making her look like royalty. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs 3,95,000.

When draped in a Manish Malhotra saree, the jewelry should match, and Hania understood this perfectly! She wore a diamond necklace, complemented by a delicate bracelet and earrings, finishing with a grandiose ring that added the final pieces of glitter to the golden embroidery of the saree. The diamonds caught the light here and there, making her glow even more.

The tinted glam look was Hania's signature makeup style. Glossy lips highlighted her overall beauty, giving a fresh and radiant touch. Her cheeks had a soft glow, thanks to the perfectly blended highlighter.

She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, which added a touch of drama. The final touch to her sultry eye makeup was a smooth layer of eyeliner, heavy coats of mascara, and a hint of silver shadow across the eyelids.

Hania kept her hair simple yet stylish, leaving it open in a side-parted style that added a soft and effortless charm to her look.

Hania Aamir once again proved to be a true fashion icon by gracing her beauty with a graceful saree, sparkling diamonds, and flawless makeup.

Hania was not just a guest; Hania Aamir had a whole vibe at the wedding. Whether it was her stunning Manish Malhotra saree, glamorous diamond jewelry, or perfectly curated beauty look, she proved once again why she is a true fashion queen.

Bridesmaids, take notes: this is how you finesse a wedding without overshadowing the bride.

