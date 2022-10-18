Hansika Motwani sports fitted trench coat and slit cut skirt look and it costs a bomb

Hansika Motwani, a popular face down South and in the Hindi entertainment industry, has witnessed an interesting journey in showbiz so far. Known for her roles in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru and Kandireega among many others, Hansika has managed to grab attention for her style as well. This time again, the stunner treats us with a classic look in a fitted trench coat set featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves. One can see, Hansika is sporting a sexy slit-cut skirt made of heavily embellished fabric. She teamed her mid-rise, mid-length skirt with a white top and a long trench coat featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves by Rahul Mishra. The trench coat set costs a whopping Rs 4,48,500. Hansika looks effortless in a multi-coloured outfit that is a perfect pick for an exotic dinner date on vacation.

The actress went all out with makeup. Hansika capped her look with contoured and rosy cheeks with pink eye shadow and similar lip colour. Open wavy hair and diamond studs completed her stylish look. She wore expensive Louboutin heels with a trench coat and a dramatic jacket.