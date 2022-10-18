Hansika Motwani sports fitted trench coat and slit cut skirt look and it costs a bomb
This time again, Hansika Motwani treats us with a classic look in a fitted trench coat set featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves.
Hansika Motwani, a popular face down South and in the Hindi entertainment industry, has witnessed an interesting journey in showbiz so far. Known for her roles in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru and Kandireega among many others, Hansika has managed to grab attention for her style as well. This time again, the stunner treats us with a classic look in a fitted trench coat set featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves.
One can see, Hansika is sporting a sexy slit-cut skirt made of heavily embellished fabric. She teamed her mid-rise, mid-length skirt with a white top and a long trench coat featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves by Rahul Mishra. The trench coat set costs a whopping Rs 4,48,500. Hansika looks effortless in a multi-coloured outfit that is a perfect pick for an exotic dinner date on vacation.
The actress went all out with makeup. Hansika capped her look with contoured and rosy cheeks with pink eye shadow and similar lip colour. Open wavy hair and diamond studs completed her stylish look. She wore expensive Louboutin heels with a trench coat and a dramatic jacket.
Hansika could have opted for a bustier crop top for a perfectly stylish look. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani is currently the talk of the town after reports about her getting married to a Mumbai-based businessman in December 2022 surfaced on the Internet. Reportedly, she will get married at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan this year. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the actress or her family.
On the work front, Hansika Motwani is making her OTT debut with director M Rajesh's MY3. The show will also star Mugen Rao, Shanthanu, and Ashna Zaveri in key roles, among others.
