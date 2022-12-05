Hansika Motwani's Mehendi look in a tie-dye kurta and drape trouser is perfect for the minimalist bride-to-be

For her Mehendi ceremony, Hansika Motwani decided to go for a less-is-more approach that had intricate details with a simple look.

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her business partner and long-time boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4  at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Hansika's wedding was every bit a grand affair. From floral decor to Bollywood-style sangeet night and Mehendi ceremony, the festivities were brought to life with whimsical arrangements. 

For her Mehendi ceremony, Hansika Motwani decided to go for a less-is-more approach that had intricate details with a simple look. She wore Aseem Kapoor label fronted by the duo Aseem Kapoor and Pooja Haldar for her special day. One can see, Hansika sporting a relaxed-fit short kurti teamed with drape trousers. The detailing in tribal tassel and pearl on the front neck gave a perfect bohemian touch. Worth Rs 32,000, the cowry shells and dhoti style trousers are a BOMB! 

Beauty-wise, she kept it simple with hair tied in a ponytail, basic makeup and a pair of oxidised earrings completed her look. 

