Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Her 5 sarees that defined 'love in a bling' to us

Happy means Alia Bhatt to us. The March-born girl is the actress we see as the harbinger of great looks in store. If we're allowed to have our favourite, we'd pick all of her sarees from Sabyasachi Mukherjee to Manish Malhotra creations. Fashion, elegance and royalty go hand in hand and that is a learning we've come across after having had our eyes digest the RRR actress' ethnic looks virtually. And, we know how well bling hits on birthdays and also in the tradition of looks to learn about and wear, here's our present (style guide) to you.

Birthday girl Alia Bhatt loves shiny sarees

Made to never retire, the vintage stripes enter our conversation now. Raha's mother was styled by Ami Patel in a multi-coloured Sabyasachi saree which featured sequin and more intricate embroidered patterns. Her sleeveless blouse and drop earrings are something stellar to style your ethnic look for a nighttime wedding reception.

Slaying is an art form and it is doable with a white saree. She brought some glow during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions in a Rimple and Harpreet monotone sequin saree which was clubbed with a plunging neckline blouse. A pop of green emerald statement was embraced with earrings from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. Glorious!

Hello Spring, hello floral print. For Sangeet, you can sign off by most-opted shades of yellow and shine on in an organza saree which has green and cream flowers. With velvet and sequins pumping up the appeal of the saree with its border, match further with a gold shiny sleeveless blouse. Friend up polkis to pearls now. You know it is for the glamorous good.

On a "sheer or nothing" day, here's how dazzling you can look. In February, the Darlings actress was seen in a Sawan Gandhi saree. Be the brightest light in a co-ordinated set designed with mirrors, ivory sequins and beads. Now turn to a simple formula with studded earrings and a ring.

Silver that makes you swoon and shimmer. And, party too. Desi girl, go with a Manish Malhotra semi-see-through saree. With chunky sequins and a striped cold-shoulder and cropped blouse, look like the best dressed. Also incoming (accessory tips): Choose a clutch, stilettos, and most importantly - pick no necklace.

