Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 6 Times she colour-blocked her looks like a true fashionista

Well, these aren't the only doors unlocked by her, Pathaan movie is in the pipeline, and have you noticed how she carries fashion over everything she does? There's a lot of talking that can be done over this topic. She has also successfully and impeccably proved that colours are a sweet relationship through her style and those peaks are a dream to dare and do. Perfect colourings through colour-blocking looks here, see and slay from airport to brunch.

Deepika Padukone is a pro at colour-blocking and here are some proofs

Bring on your playful energy. Styled by Shaleena Nathani in a Gauri & Nainika pink one-shoulder ruffle top with subtle pleats, Deepika soaked in a brighter colour cast with her red trousers and metallic pink pointed-toe pumps. Accessorise with pearl earrings and rings to wrap up your party look.

A neon colour-blocking advice. Ace, a sporty-chic look dressed in a turtleneck neon jumper clubbed with deep blue pants that can have its hems rolled up. Slip into your colourful Nike kicks, and wear a crossbody sling bag, sunnies, and hoop earrings for stylish travels ahead.

When in a pantsuit, look good, feel good. You would corroborate too had you seen the 37-year-old's pantsuit club that ranges from blue to red and beyond. Slay the boss girl style in a Loewe stripe printed pantsuit combined with an orange pop through her heeled pumps from Stuart Weitzman. Have your sunnies and ear dusters on honey, always!

Easy and an effective Viva Magenta game. Aren't we all aware of the Pantone colour of 2023? Deepika mastered it big in 2017 dressed in Zara hot pink wide-leg trousers which were put together with a satin silk midi and asymmetric hem top. Tiered customised hoop earrings and pumps from Christian Louboutin worked an eye-catching look for the Gehraiyaan actress.

Can a pantsuit-based inspiration ever slip into the file of lost looks or just another look? Bright on the block at all times, Deepika rocked an orange pantsuit which included a single-breasted blazer that topped off a violet spaghetti top and paired up with skinny-fit trousers. Feel like a queen in gold with metallic pumps.