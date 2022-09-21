Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times we were impressed with her red and right dresses

It's Happy Birthday to Bebo! An actress who shows no signs of stopping with acting on screen, acing those bright brunch looks to partying the night away with her girl gang, Kareena Kapoor Khan is living the life and we're watching it all like a fairytale. She welcomes all outfits, somebody who would go home and still go big with fashion, just what an icon does. No breaks, just streaks of glamour and that's truly what sets her apart from the fashion pack she most often leads.

In honour of the hue that's classy and the birthday star who has given us some of the best inspiration in red dresses, let's applaud the awesomeness she's treated us to in the past.

A tiered dress that we will never get tired of looking at. This sweetheart neckline Amur monotone red pleated ensemble seen on the Laal Singh Chaddha actress featured a sweetheart neckline. Have it styled for a party night with gold layered necklaces.

All lengths of chicness are welcome. Spotted outside her father's residence on a bright afternoon, Kareena opted for a more vibrant look with a Jason Wu silk-crepe mini dress. This billowy-sleeved attire had a collar, a pleated aesthetic on the skirt, a wrap detail, and what not? She added a mini pouch sling bag, pointed-toe pumps, gold necklaces, and black sunnies to seal off her look. Brunch baby, are you all game for one?

Shine on, slay on, or stand out, what is your motto? This one-shoulder dress can be your party outfit. Well, it has all the details that check the box you may have pictured. A pleated bodice, ruffles, overlap feature, and so on. Round off this midi dress with ankle-strap stilettos.

You asked for what's edgy and here's all you need to see. This Sachin & Babi satin gown for a cocktail or red carpet look is in a colour-blocked form. The red and pink ensemble features a plunging neckline, full sleeves, a belt, and a thigh-high slit. Ace your look with peep-toe stilettos and drop earrings.