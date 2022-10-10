Happy Birthday Rekha: 5 Times her Kanjeevaram sarees held a forever spot on our style radars

Hollywood had Audrey Hepburn and we have the reigning Rekha Ji. Three things the actresses share in common: love for cinemas, fashion, and makeup. As the Bollywood actor and a legend for life just completed another year around the sun, let's look at how she counted on Kanjeevaram sarees as an opportunity to convey royal elegance. Deeply aware of how impressive impacts are made, the Umrao Jaan actress remains an abundant source of inspiration. She may be the eternal Anarkali girl but the Birthday princess has many distinctive details in her style stories. Like could you ignore a signature pattern wherein most of her traditional sarees were accompanied by gajras? Red lipsticks and black eyeliners are still a very Rekha thing.

Here are 5 fashion flashbacks that feature the Silsila actress and how she became a style icon in stunning Kanjeevaram sarees.

Happy and confident to give you the result right at the start. You're bound to look majestic in this heavily-decked-up look. Sixty-eight and glowing, Rekha donned a pink and gold Kanjeevaram silk saree to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception. While her elbow-length Banarasi blouse made her look totally put together, the zari-bordered saree was given colourfully tiered necklaces, bangles, statement earrings, and a potli bag. The girl loves gajra, a beauty!



Bright, beautiful, and ever-ready to bedazzle, the Khoon Bhari Maang actress looked lovely in a purple and gold Kanjeevaram saree which was clubbed with a full-sleeved blouse. For Ambanis' at-home Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the diva wore the saree as per the Marwari style. She added accessories such as a maang tikka, a potli bag, bangles, jhumkas, layered necklaces, bangles, and a bun with a gajra.

There's white, gold and black. Need we ask for more? It's a royal perfection. Also behold a choker necklace, tiered beaded necklace, bangles, earrings, and an embroidered potli bag. The glossy finish of the saree with kuchu placed so gorgeously, this desi look can be your best bet for a wedding reception.



Long live the fashion icon and her adoration for sarees. She does explore with hues, but gold holds a permanent seat as you can notice in this edit. Her saree with broad pink borders and her three-quarter sleeve blouse looked as magical as her array of accessories.

