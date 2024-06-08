Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 5 times Sukhee actress exuded boss lady vibes in pantsuits

Today, on June 8, we are celebrating the birthday of none other than the queen of acting, fitness, and fashion - Shilpa Shetty. The actress, who is known for her versatile talents, has also carved a niche for herself in the fashion world.

Her penchant for experimenting with fashion while maintaining an aura of grace has earned her the title of a fashionista. As she adds another year to her journey, what better day than today to take a look at those times when she served boss lady vibes? Let’s take a look at her 5 pantsuits.

Blue monotone pantsuit

Shilpa Shetty made a striking statement in a bold blue pantsuit ensemble, proving her impeccable style yet again. She wore a matching blue blazer and pants which perfectly complemented each other.

Adding a touch of cohesion, she paired it with a blue tie and shirt, creating a seamless monotone look. The ensemble highlighted her bossy lady persona with fashion-forward sensibilities. With a blue-on-blue outfit, the actress proved her power-dressing mastery.

Grey monochrome pantsuit

Shilpa Shetty stepped out in a sophisticated grey monochrome pantsuit and showcased her elegance. She opted for a perfectly tailored blazer and pants.

Embracing the monochrome trend, the Dhadkan actress opted for a matching grey shirt, completing the sleek ensemble. With a single colour, she made a chic and impactful statement.

Fiery Red

The actress set hearts on fire in a stunning fiery red pantsuit ensemble. The bold choice of colour, from the striking red blazer to the matching pants radiated glamour in full force.

Advertisement

The collars of her blazer were adorned with shimmery accents. She opted for a chic turtle neck top in red, completing the monochromatic look with finesse. Her red-hot pantsuit was definitely a statement to remember.

Print Party

The Hungama 2 actress made a bold fashion statement in a unique pantsuit ensemble that turned heads. She chose a black blazer with striking feather detailing on the sleeves, adding a touch of drama and glamour to her look. paired with leopard print pants in shiny fabric, she blended edgy with chic. Her pantsuit is far from ordinary.

Zebra print pantsuit

The actress embraced her wild side in a daring zebra print pantsuit that grabbed attention. The standout feature was the zebra print pants and blazer combo. She layered the blazer over the bralette, showcasing the right amount of skin. With this pantsuit, she once again cemented her status as a trendsetter.

In conclusion, Shilpa Shetty’s fashion journey is not only a celebration of her remarkable sartorial choices career but also her undeniable influence. These pantsuit moments have solidified her status as a fashion icon and a true boss woman.

Advertisement

Here's to Shilpa Shetty – an icon, a trendsetter, and a true queen of fashion. Happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan kicks off weekend in style with blue bodycon top and embellished skirt worth Rs 82,500