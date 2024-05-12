Happy Mother’s Day 2024: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 7 moms of Bollywood who define glamor

Mother’s Day is approaching on Sunday, May 12. It is a beautiful occasion dedicated to honoring and celebrating the invaluable contributions of mothers worldwide. As Mother’s Day is around the corner, we are honoring six stylish mothers of Bollywood ft. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor among others, to thank them for the countless roles they play while juggling their family and career.

Here we shine the spotlight on the stylish moms of Bollywood who not only excel in their roles as parents but also dazzle us with their impeccable fashion sense.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the best example of a stylish mom in Bollywood who is renowned for her grace and charm. She attends events, and manages her shoot but also spends precious time with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh despite her hectic schedule. And, she always makes sure she looks stylish.

Kareena has many times proved that Motherhood and style can coexist and she serves as an example for numerous women with her wardrobe selections.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has always been at the forefront of fashion, and when her son Vayu came into her life, her fashion did not take a backseat. She looks fashionable even with her son.

Sonam has been seen many times in stunning maxi dresses, pantsuits, and kurta sets with her son by her side, proving that motherhood and style can go hand in hand.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu, the beloved Bollywood actress, took a step back from the screen to focus on raising her daughter Devi. Despite this, she continues to shine brightly in the world of fashion, proving that being a mom doesn’t mean sacrificing style.

Bipasha very easily combines motherhood with fashion. Whether she's out and about with her daughter or attending events, she serves grace in her stylish ensembles.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has always been admired for her fashion sense, and even after the birth of her daughter Raha, there hasn't been much of a change. She still attends fashion events and makes sure her daughter looks stylish too.

Whether she's seen with her daughter or without her, both mother and daughter always remain stylish, and we love it.

Anushka Sharma

After the birth of her daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma took a step back from the screen for some time and easily transitioned into the role of a mother. Despite her new responsibilities, Anushka continues to exude her style, proving that being a mom doesn’t mean sacrificing fashion or self-expression.

The actress has seamlessly integrated her impeccable sense of style into her life as a mom and a celebrity.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, the acclaimed actress, shares a special bond with her daughter, Radha. Despite having a hectic schedule, the actress has gracefully embraced motherhood and cherishes every moment with her little one.

If we talk about fashion, Shriya has always been a front-runner. With love for her daughter Radha shining bright, the actress has always ensured to embrace the joys of motherhood with style and grace.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a doting as well as fashionable mother who effortlessly balances the demands of motherhood with her thriving career. She continues to inspire women around the world, proving that motherhood and style can indeed go together. Her chic ensembles and classic elegance serve as a reminder that being a mother is not a barrier to being fabulous.

Mothers hold a unique place in our hearts and world. they are the epitome of selflessness, resiliance and love. whether as Bollywood moms or living their lives quietly as everyday heroes, each mother contributes immeasurably to shaping the world around them. we wish every mother around the world a Happy Mothers Day- you are truly the best and your love knows no bounds.

