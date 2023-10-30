Haven’t decided on a Halloween 2023 costume yet? Take last-minute inspiration from Ananya Panday’s wardrobe

Halloween 2023 is right around the corner, and if you’re one of those who still hasn’t decided on a costume, fear not! Ananya Panday, the Bollywood sensation known for her impeccable style and unique sense of talent, has got you covered. From sultry she-devils to angelic ensembles, you’ll find the perfect costume to make a statement at any Halloween party in the classy and talented Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ fashion-forward wardrobe.

Without further ado, dive right in and explore five last-minute costume ideas inspired by Ananya’s classy closet.

5 last-minute costume ideas from Ananya Panday’s classy closet

Sultry she-devil:

The Liger actress’ sultry she-devil-like ensemble is the perfect choice. This ensemble features a long red off-shoulder gown with a cut-out design at the waist, accentuated by a criss-cross top with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that adds an alluring touch. To complete the look, accessorize your outfit with a matching choker, simplistic silver earrings, and a bracelet.

Pinkalicious Barbie girl:

For a fun and playful Halloween look, channel your inner Barbie with the Student of the Year 2 actress’ pinkalicious ensemble. The outfit includes a perfect pink ribbed full-sleeved crop top with a high neck, paired with a body-hugging pencil skirt and matching hot pink pumps. Enhance the look with pink statement rhinestone-laden stud earrings and a matching ring for a harmonious appeal.

Glam-goth girl:

If you prefer a darker, edgier style, the glam-goth girl ensemble is ideal for you. The Dream Girl 2 actress version features a black sheer crop top with cap sleeves, adorned with floral embroidered lace, layered over a black bikini top-like bralette. Paired with matching black fitted leather pants with 3/4th length and strappy sandals for a complete look. This costume exudes mystery and sophistication.

Golden flapper chic:

Step back in time and embrace the glamor of the Roaring Twenties with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ golden flapper chic-inspired dress. This look includes a sleeveless gold sequin and bead-work embellished layered mini-dress with sleek straps and a deep, plunging neckline for added allure. Delicate pearl droplets complete the flapper-like charm. It’s a classic costume that never goes out of style.

Angelic and awesome:

Not all angels are innocent, especially on Halloween. The actress’s angelic and awesome ensemble takes the heavenly concept and adds a sexy twist. This magnificent dress consists of an off-shoulder bodycon white mini-dress with a furry design at the top, hugging your curves like a charm. Pair it with white pumps and keep accessories minimalistic and white for a harmonious twist.

Advertisement

The Gehraiyaan actress’ wardrobe provides a treasure trove of last-minute Halloween costume ideas that are sure to turn heads and make you the star of the night. Whether you prefer sultry, playful, gothic, vintage, or angelic, her wardrobe offers a wide range of choices to fit your style. With the right outfit and accessories, you can recreate these iconic looks for Halloween 2023.

So, don’t fret if you haven’t picked your costume yet; just take cues from Ananya’s fashion-forward choices and be the center of attention at your Halloween festivities. What are your thoughts on these Halloween 2023 outfits inspired by Ananya Panday? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia looks hotness personified in 2 intricately embellished sarees with fashion-forward bralettes