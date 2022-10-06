Hina Khan's gorgeous olive green suit is a perfect pick for you this festive season; PHOTOS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame after her stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has been more than a decade since Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love on her photos.

Today, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress stunned her fans as she dropped some gorgeous pictures in an ethnic suit on her Instagram handle. The diva opted for an olive green color ethnic ensemble which was adorned with silver borders on the dupatta, kurta, and pajama. She left her wavy tresses open and chose a black bindi that perfectly complemented her look. Also, to add more shine to this outfit she opted for silver oxidized jewelry and looked fabulous as she struck poses for the pictures.