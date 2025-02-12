Hina Khan’s mustard-yellow Anarkali suit worth Rs 60,000 is exactly what you need for your BFF’s Haldi party

Hina Khan has always been the talk of the town when it comes to her style. Ahead of her special appearance on Celebrity MasterChef alongside her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, the actress was snapped at the venue. The diva fashioned an elegant ethnic suit and looked fabulous. Let’s take a look at how she styled it.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor chose a mustard-yellow colored ethnic suit worth Rs 60,000 to join in on the fun at MasterChef sets. The Anarkali suit was stitched in a high round-neck pattern with full sleeves. The top featured huge floral prints with sequin detailing all over. Her beautiful floral outfit is a perfect pick to wear at your BFF’s Haldi ceremony. Bridesmaids, please take notes!

Designed to be floor-length, the bottom half of the kurta also had floral prints all over but did not have any sequins. Khan completed the look with a dupatta in light fabric which mirrored the same sequinned design as the rest of the dress.

For her accessories, she skipped the necklace, given the high-neck design of the dress. The actor chose to wear a pair of silver-toned and stone-studded danglers for her earrings. She completed the look with a few statement rings and a pair of metallic footwear.

Leaving her hair untied, she showed off her bangs and naturally wavy locks. As for her makeup, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor chose a simple look. Opting for a nude base, she flaunted a smokey eyeshadow and some long lashes. For the final touch, she added some bronzer and a touch of nude lip shade.

All excited to get back to work after battling cancer, Hina Khan has an exciting lineup of projects. According to Times Now, she is also looking forward to a wedding with her longtime beau, Rocky.

What do you think of Hina Khan’s look for Celebrity MasterChef? Let us know in the comments.