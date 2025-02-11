HIT OR MISS? Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her lehenga worth Rs 1,05,000 as she promotes Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her new release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Serving one look after another, fans are amazed by her choice of outfits for the film promotion. She was snapped in an elegant multicolored lehenga from Aum by Ashima and Asit in one of her latest looks. Check out how she styled it.

Playing a core Punjabi girl in the movie, Bhumi embraced the character with her vibrant choice. She fashioned a bold multicolored blouse with heavy gold embroidery. Stitched on a brown base with purple and red patches, this sleeveless blouse was styled with a deep round neck fit. Like most of her ethnic ensembles, this blouse also had a deep-neck style with tie detailing in the back.

Pednekar styled this blouse with a patchwork skirt. The wide floral border at the waist and hem mirrored the pattern of the blouse. The lehenga consisted of patches in vibrant colors like brown, purple, red, and metallic lines.

The outfit was completed with a bronze-toned dupatta on her arms. The blouse and the skirt fashioned heavy danglers along the tie detail fastening. This look from Bhumi’s collection cost a whopping ₹1.05 lakhs.

The Bhakshak actor played in similar color tones for her accessories. She wore a choker necklace with a stone-studded design. Styling her fit with a pair of earrings from the same set, Bhumi Pednekar also added a studded bracelet to her look. Tying her hair back in a sleek manner, she flaunted a slicked-back bun with a floral accessory.

Advertisement

For her makeup, she went with a nude base. Staying simple, the Badhai Do actor added some bronzer to highlight her cheeks. With smokey eyes and some mascara, she showed off a nude shade of lipstick. Adding a final touch of elegance, she put on a tiny red bindi to complete her look.



What do you think of the actor’s look promotion look? Tell us in the comments below.