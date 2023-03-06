Holi 2023: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Bollywood-inspired white outfits to help you celebrate in style

Holi 2023 is finally here! We are all set to celebrate the festival of colours with the utmost enthusiasm and by now, you must have decided what you’re going to wear when you step out to celebrate Holi. If you are among those who still can’t decide what to wear, we are here to help! You don’t necessarily have to step out in old white clothes to celebrate the festival. Why not celebrate it in style and opt for effortless yet chic all-white outfits for the Holi bash? Take fashion inspiration from our favourite Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and others on how to rock all-white outfits and make them look glam.

Sara Ali Khan

If you think plain all-white outfits are too boring, you can spruce up your ethnic look by pairing a white ethnic suit with a brightly coloured dupatta that can add a pop of colour! We’re loving Sara Ali Khan’s simple yet stunning look, and it is perfect for Holi!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has rocked some stunning white sarees in the past, and we’re especially loving this simple white saree with dainty dots.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s white salwar kameez with matching dupatta looks oh-so-chic, and will make you stand out this Holi!

Anushka Sharma

The look of an all-white anarkali suit is simply unparalleled! It can never go out of style, and is just perfect for a Holi party.

Hina Khan

A light, breezy chikankari white kurta like Hina Khan’s can be your go-to outfit this Holi! It’s minimal yet chic, and will keep you comfortable.

Shanaya Kapoor

If you’re not a fan of ethnic outfits, why not try something trendy like this summer dress instead?

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looks absolutely lovely in an all-white lehenga, and you can also opt for a similar lehenga, or a skirt and crop top look to ace your look this Holi!

