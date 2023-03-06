Holi 2023: Samantha to Pooja Hegde; Recreate these 4 easy celebrity looks in white

It's time for joyful colours and fun! Yes, one of the most celebrated festivals, Holi is here. While we can't wait to go a bit extra and celebrate the festival with Gulaals and Gujiya, it is equally important for one to step out in a comfy yet stylish attire, with unlimited rounds of thandai, this Holi. As it's a festival of colours, nothing but white is an appropriate choice when it comes to outfits.

Tu ensure every colour pops up, here's a look at 4 celebrity-approved looks in white that will help you to recreate your Holi outfit from your already existing collection of whites. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia, here's a look at 5 easy outfits to opt for tomorrow, March 7.

Embrace pristine whites

Make the best use of your old kurta or palazzo pants. This white-on-white look by Pooja Hegde will help you to perfectly mismatch and pull off the look with confidence. Also, an ethnic look is all you need to beat the heat. Wear your kolhapuri chappals and throw in a pair of silver mini earrings and you are good to go! Another option is a white tank top, which is quite easily available in everyone's closet. Team it with a colourful scarf or dupatta with a choice of your old denim jeans or shorts.

For uber-chic Balam Pichkari outfit



An oversized breathable white dress, one like Samantha's is an ideal pick for Holi. Throw in a bandhani print scarf or bandhana, to ace the look. For hair, ensure you go for a high bun look. A thin eyeliner and you are good to go!

Holi fashion inspiration

Be that one hear-turned at the Holi party. Last minute Holi hack? We have sorted it out for you. All you need is a basic white shirt, one like Tamannaah Bhatia's. Team it with a pair of denim shorts and a neon bralette.

Which diva's white outfit look are you taking inspiration from for Holi 2023? Comment below and let us know.



