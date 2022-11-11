Hottest Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who wore the personalised saree better?

Great minds think alike and the same reflects in the sartorial choice of celebrities. A lot of stylists and actors have got similar fashion sensibilities, and hence, fashion face-offs are bound to take place. Recalling one of the major fashion face-offs that was a treat to sore eyes is of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

During the promotions of her film Jaanu, Samantha turned enough heads with her ethnic look in a blush pink saree by Jaipur-based brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She styled her six-yard drape with a halter-neck blouse and capped her look with minimal makeup.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sam decided to keep her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorized her look with statement-making earrings. However, the highlight is Samantha's film Jaanu name painted across the saree.

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had worn a similar customized saree in green. While Samantha's saree had 'Jaanu' written on the border, Kareena's six-yard drape had her name, ‘Bebo’, painted on it.

Kareena kept it chic, and stylish as she teamed it with a one-shouldered blouse and completed her look with pink eye shadow, glossy lips, and hair tied in a fish braid.

Both the stunning ladies of Indian cinema, Kareena and Samantha styled this classic piece in their own stylish way. But who according to you managed to pull it off better? Let us know in the comment section below.

