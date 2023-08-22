How To Style: Alia Bhatt elevates formal wear with crop jacket and flared pants by Shantanu and Nikhil

The world of fashion is forever evolving, and with it comes the delightful revelation of new trends and styles. Alia Bhatt, an epitome of grace and poise, recently set new standards for formal wear with her stunning appearance in a Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble. The outfit worn by the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, featuring a chic crop jacket and wide-legged pants, not only embodies sophistication but also redefines modern elegance.

So, why don’t we delve into the exquisite details of Alia Bhatt’s outfit and how she effortlessly infused her signature style into this classic attire? Let’s dive right in.

Alia Bhatt elevates formal wear with a black-and-white outfit

Bhatt has long been an influential figure in the fashion world, known for her ability to carry off diverse looks flawlessly. Her latest appearance in a black and white Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble speaks volumes about her unique approach to fashion. The outfit she adorned showcases a perfect blend of contemporary design and timeless sophistication, instantly making it a focal point of admiration. At the heart of her ensemble lies the Shantanu and Nikhil Cricket Club exclusive crop jacket. Crafted meticulously, this black masterpiece is a testament to the label’s commitment to producing stylish and innovative attire. Priced at Rs. 26,500, the cropped jacket strikes the right balance between modern everyday dressing and a youthful, exuberant spirit. Its clean lines and impeccable tailoring reflect Alia’s innate sense of style, while the jolt of confidence it exudes complements her personality flawlessly.

The ensemble is further enhanced by the inclusion of black flared trousers worth Rs. 14,500. These wide-legged pants lend a sense of sophistication and provide a canvas for Alia to express her bold fashion choices. The pants elegantly flow with her movements, accentuating her grace and charm. Bhatt’s fashion choices often incorporate playful elements that add a touch of vibrancy to her looks. Under the cropped jacket, she wore a white cropped top that injects a pop of color, breaking the monochromatic scheme and adding an element of contrast. To complement the ensemble, she opted for minimalist gen-Z-approved hoop earrings and a matching ring. These accessories perfectly align with the outfit’s understated elegance, letting the ensemble shine without overwhelming it.

In keeping with the outfit’s simplicity and elegance, Bhatt’s makeup and hairstyle were equally understated yet impactful. Her makeup featured a subtle yet radiant look with a light blush, highlighter, and soft baby peach lipstick. Her hair was styled into loose curls that cascaded down her shoulder, enhancing the overall allure of the ensemble. Bhatt’s ability to effortlessly blend contemporary elements with classic design showcases her unparalleled fashion sense. With this appearance, Alia Bhatt once again proves her status as a fashion icon, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to experiment, embrace individuality, and redefine elegance in their unique way.

