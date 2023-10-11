How to style: Kriti Sanon shows us how to amp up airport look effortlessly in jumper

Hold on to your seats, fashionistas, because Kriti Sanon is going to become a familiar face that you won't be able to ignore! With the promotion for her new film Ganapath in full gear, this brilliant actress is ready to hit the big screen, but don't overlook her great fashion sense. Kriti has been dishing us amazing looks after breathtaking looks, leaving us in awe of her style skills. And just when we thought she couldn't get much hotter, she outdoes herself with a mind boggling airport outfit. Kriti understands how to turn attention to red carpets and in casual settings. So, prepare to be wowed by Kriti Sanon's fantastic wardrobe choices as she continues to wow us with her airport look.

Kriti Sanon’s deep ribbed jumper and jeans

You will love the knitted jumper that Kriti Sanon recently wore. It's really intriguing, folks! This jumper is all about the multicolored textured knit, and it's a visual feast. What are the dominating colors? None other than, pink and purple. And let us tell you, Kriti looked stunning in her pullover jumper. The crew neckline gives a sense of refinement to the overall outfit. But hold on, there's more! The dropped shoulders and long sleeves give it that cool and comfortable look we all want. Not to mention the thick ribbed trimmings. They elevate this jumper to new heights with an eye-catching contrasting finish.

The details on Kriti Sanon's newest airport outfit will wow you. So, catch this: the sweater she's wearing is from the company Urban Outfitters and costs Rs. 7917. What a way to make a statement, right? Furthermore, let’s focus on the Bhediya actress’ another airport statement which is: denims! This gal lives the denim life, and she's frequently spotted wearing jeans with cardigans, giving us big style desires. What's more, guess what? She's done it yet again, teaming her sweater with basic blue denim. Can we just enjoy her easy style for a moment? Kriti knows how to pull off a casual yet stylish airport outfit, and we can't help but appreciate her style choices.

Take cues from this style

If you want to vamp up your winter wardrobe, take a hint from Kriti and get your hands on a knitted jumper like this one. You will not be disappointed!

She not only nailed the jumper and jeans look, but she also wore some amazing accessories. She wore black eyeglasses that lent a hint of mystery to her look, not to mention the rectangular little hoops that decorated her ears. Talk about professional accessorizing! Kriti completed the ensemble with white trainers that offered a cool and relaxed touch. Leave your boring shirts at home and dare to be daring with your wardrobe choices and step up your airport style.

